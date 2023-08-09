Three journals secure #1 spot, over half show gains

Wolters Kluwer Health today announced strong results for the Lippincott portfolio of journals in the 2022 Journal Impact Factor (JIF), the journal metric released annually by Clarivate Analytics as part of the Journal Citation Reports (JCR). Against an industry backdrop of declining JIFs, Lippincott’s performance in the latest rankings showed consistent year-over-year improvements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809540558/en/

More than half of Lippincott journals improve rankings in the 2022 Journal Impact Factor (Graphic: Business Wire)

The annual rankings evaluate over 21,500 high-quality academic journals from more than 250 scientific and research disciplines. The JCR and JIF have long been trusted by the global academic community as a key performance indicator of the most impactful journals in a given field. Researchers turn to these rankings as an assurance that they can confidently rely on the information and data provided as adhering to research integrity standards.

Despite industry change, Lippincott rises

The 2023 rankings featured 387 Wolters Kluwer journals, with more than half (52%) receiving improved rankings from the previous year and an overall net increase for the portfolio. Impressively, three Lippincott titles came in at #1 in their respective categories, Academic Medicine, Circulation and Ear and Hearing.

“Over the past few years, we have seen a tremendous amount of disruption and change when it comes to the JIF calculations, starting in 2020 with the introduction of early access andfollowed by inflated results from the surge of research during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jennifer Brogan, Vice President, Global Journal Publishing & Society Solutions, Health Learning, Research & Practice at Wolters Kluwer. “This year’s rankings indicate a return to normal and, moving forward, the numbers will show a truer year-over-year reflection of the academic research landscape.”

New titles and top 10 recognitions

Despite the recent drop-off in overall output across scientific publishing, Lippincott journals maintained, and in some cases, improved their overall rankings. For categories such as Anesthesiology, Cardiac and Cardiovascular Systems, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Peripheral Vascular Disease, and Transplantation, Lippincott publishes multiple journals that were recognized in the Top 10.

“Ear and Hearing and the American Auditory Society have had a very fruitful publishing relationship with Wolters Kluwer and have benefited from the breadth of the Lippincott platform,” said Ruth Litovsky​, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of Ear and Hearing. “The strong connections and trust that Wolters Kluwer has across the medical research industry is unmatched and allows our team to focus on providing the best possible content to our audience, with minimal focus on business processes that can slow down publishing.”

While the 2023 analytics showcase Wolters Kluwer’s long-time prominence in academic research, new additions to the publishing lineup were also included. In fact, 164 newer Lippincott journals were included in the Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI), where the titles received JIFs for the first time.

To learn more about the titles within the Wolters Kluwer Lippincott publishing lineup, please visit lww.com. For a comprehensive look at the process for journal rankings over the years, please read this American College of Sports Medicine blog post.

Wolters Kluwer Health provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. The division of Wolters Kluwer supports clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809540558/en/