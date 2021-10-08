Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wolters Kluwer
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wolters Kluwer : earns gold-level Globee Award for customer service excellence

10/08/2021 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Compliance Solutions’ “My Account” initiative helps streamline, simplify complex customer issues

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has been honored for its customer service initiative, “My Account,” earning a Gold-level distinction by the Globee Awards in its 8th Annual Customer Sales & Service World Awards. My Account was named “Front-Line Customer Service & Support Team of the Year” for excellence in enhancing the user experience and improving the functionality of Compliance Solutions’ proprietary customer support system.

The upgraded My Account platform provides customers a comprehensive, real-time view of their account information with enhanced functionality to view account balances, outstanding invoices, order status, and tracking numbers for print orders. Among the numerous technology build-outs, the real-time invoice review capability eliminates overnight delays for customers managing time-sensitive billing issues and expands invoicing to multiple recipient lines of business to address more complex processes.

“Financial institutions are responsible for a multitude of challenging issues in their everyday work, from navigating complex and ever-evolving regulatory requirements to managing the development of compliant, customized disclosure forms that are used in lending and other financial services transactions,” said Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Compliance Solutions. “Our simplifying some of that complexity and lowering customer effort levels in a meaningful way is largely based on a series of 'voice of customer' and employee interviews we conducted over the past year. Those insights helped us identify, develop and prioritize substantive system improvements and streamline our daily customer interactions. The feedback from customers as well as our support reps has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Earlier this year, My Account won a 2021 International Business Award for customer service excellence. The team is now embarking on the release of new functionality in My Account, where customers will be able to pay invoices via Automated Clearing House functionality.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. insurers, banks and credit unions, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ eOriginal® suite of purpose-built, digital lending solutions, for example, helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication and an electronic vault. Compliance Solutions’ OneSumX® for Regulatory Change Management tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division’s legal solutions business are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,200 people worldwide.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WOLTERS KLUWER
09:02aWOLTERS KLUWER : earns gold-level Globee Award for customer service excellence
BU
04:02aWOLTERS KLUWER : N.V., - Share Buyback Transaction Details September 30 - October 6, 2021
PU
10/07WOLTERS KLUWER : MEDIA ALERT — Top reasons that could prompt the IRS to select your ..
BU
10/07WOLTERS KLUWER : Italy's Banca Progetto Selects Wolters Kluwer to Provide Integrated Risk ..
BU
10/07WOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details September 30 - October 6, 2021
AQ
10/05WOLTERS KLUWER : Targets Health Equity With Best Care Everywhere
BU
10/04WOLTERS KLUWER : Healthcare Technology CEO Stacey Caywood Earns 2021 Female Executive of t..
BU
10/01WOLTERS KLUWER : and American Property Casualty Insurance Association Collaborate to Enhan..
BU
10/01WOLTERS KLUWER : N.V., - Share Buyback Transaction Details September 23 - September 29, 20..
PU
09/30WOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details September 23 - September 29, 2021
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WOLTERS KLUWER
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 698 M 5 442 M 5 442 M
Net income 2021 704 M 816 M 816 M
Net Debt 2021 2 258 M 2 616 M 2 616 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 1,55%
Capitalization 23 757 M 27 477 M 27 519 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,54x
EV / Sales 2022 5,28x
Nbr of Employees 18 670
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 91,50 €
Average target price 87,24 €
Spread / Average Target -4,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeanette Horan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER32.49%27 477
S&P GLOBAL INC.31.66%104 253
RELX PLC20.84%56 924
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION36.77%56 315
MSCI INC.36.27%50 166
EQUIFAX INC.33.28%31 600