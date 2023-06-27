Lenders need to familiarize themselves with the Section 1071 final rule

Small business lenders must begin preparing for new data collection requirements from Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act that were finalized in March 2023. Tim Burniston, Senior Advisor, Regulatory Strategy, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, recently shared insights with The Scotsman Guide on how lenders will be affected by these new regulations, the timeline, the importance of advance planning, and more in a Q&A article.

Burniston stressed that the updated Dodd-Frank Act consists of fair lending regulation, not just an exercise in data collection.

“The data is going to be used by regulators, examiners, advocacy groups, the media and plaintiff’s attorneys to look at patterns associated with access to credit and matters that may be indicative of potential redlining, underwriting issues and pricing issues,” said Burniston. “It would impact lenders in many significant ways. First off, this requires an institution that’s covered by the regulations to have comprehensive and documented procedures in place that are reasonably designed for the application process.”

Additionally, Burniston reminded lenders of the timeline for enforcement by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is a tiered implementation schedule based on the number of small-business loan originations by a lender.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627080177/en/