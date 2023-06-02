Advanced search
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:31:27 2023-06-02 am EDT
111.35 EUR   +0.32%
09:14aWolters Kluwer experts to discuss bankruptcy in 2023 in virtual event
BU
08:21aWolters Kluwer recognized as a 2023 Customers' Choice for Financial Planning Software in Gartner Peer Insights
AQ
06/01Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik and DFGE collaborate to help DACH businesses meet 2024 CSRD requirements
AQ
Wolters Kluwer experts to discuss bankruptcy in 2023 in virtual event

06/02/2023 | 09:14am EDT
Event will share due diligence framework for transactional lawyers

Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation legal experts are hosting an event sharing insights regarding a due diligence framework to navigate business deals impacted by bankruptcy-related issues in uncertain economic times. The continuing legal education (CLE) event, “Bankruptcies in 2023 – A Due Diligence Framework for Transactional Attorneys,” will feature Elina Balagula, CT Corporation’s Transactional Business Consultant and Devlin Fisher, Global Sales Support Manager at the company, on June 6th, 2023 at 1:00 pm EDT.

In today’s business climate, there has been a substantial increase in companies across multiple sectors resorting to bankruptcy in hopes of salvaging their business during these turbulent economic times. Attendees will learn introductory bankruptcy concepts, due diligence best practices, and how to evaluate a secured creditors position with respect to the debtor’s assets.

For more than 130 years, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance. It is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) division and has a global reach into over 150 countries. More than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT Corporation to handle their compliance needs with the help of innovative solutions such as UCC Hub, an end-to-end due diligence workflow solution for corporate transactions.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on WOLTERS KLUWER
Financials
Sales 2023 5 623 M 6 038 M 6 038 M
Net income 2023 977 M 1 049 M 1 049 M
Net Debt 2023 2 438 M 2 618 M 2 618 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,0x
Yield 2023 1,90%
Capitalization 27 250 M 29 257 M 29 257 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,28x
EV / Sales 2024 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 20 056
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 111,00 €
Average target price 115,46 €
Spread / Average Target 4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER13.54%29 257
S&P GLOBAL, INC.9.70%118 368
RELX PLC11.10%60 245
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.99%58 334
MSCI, INC.0.39%37 387
EQUIFAX INC.7.34%25 577
