Wolters Kluwer experts to discuss bankruptcy in 2023 in virtual event

Event will share due diligence framework for transactional lawyers

Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation legal experts are hosting an event sharing insights regarding a due diligence framework to navigate business deals impacted by bankruptcy-related issues in uncertain economic times. The continuing legal education (CLE) event, “Bankruptcies in 2023 – A Due Diligence Framework for Transactional Attorneys,” will feature Elina Balagula, CT Corporation’s Transactional Business Consultant and Devlin Fisher, Global Sales Support Manager at the company, on June 6th, 2023 at 1:00 pm EDT.

In today’s business climate, there has been a substantial increase in companies across multiple sectors resorting to bankruptcy in hopes of salvaging their business during these turbulent economic times. Attendees will learn introductory bankruptcy concepts, due diligence best practices, and how to evaluate a secured creditors position with respect to the debtor’s assets.

For more than 130 years, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance. It is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) division and has a global reach into over 150 countries. More than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT Corporation to handle their compliance needs with the help of innovative solutions such as UCC Hub, an end-to-end due diligence workflow solution for corporate transactions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005054/en/