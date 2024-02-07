Webinar will provide insights on business license compliance

Experts from Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation are set to offer insights for attorneys and legal professionals on how to ensure that organizations are managing their business license compliance obligations effectively in a webinar at 1 pm ET on Tuesday, February 13. Interested participants can register here.

In this continuing legal education (CLE) webinar, participants will learn about the lifecycle of business licensing compliance from initial filing through renewal and ultimate termination. Attendees will also learn how to identify business licensing compliance gaps and how to complete an organizational risk assessment that considers expansion into new locations and changes in business activities. The discussion will conclude with case studies involving the possible legal implications of noncompliance.

“Business licensing is a necessary part of doing business, but it can be quite complex. Understanding what changes trigger the need to update a license is critical because the penalties for non-compliance can be severe,” said Domingo Vazquez, Vice President and Head of Corporations for CT Corporation, Wolters Kluwer.

Presenters will include CT Corporation business consultants Robert J. McHugh III and Devlin A. Fisher.

For more than 130 years, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance. It is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) division and has a global reach into over 150 countries. More than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT Corporation to handle their compliance needs with the help of innovative expertise such as Business License services.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207940821/en/