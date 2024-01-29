Solution to deliver vital medical eBooks to universities and students across India in collaboration with Kortext

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has launched Lippincott Medical Education, a new AI-powered eBook library. A collaboration with online learning platform Kortext, the solution is set to revolutionize the accessibility of medical educational resources for universities and students across India by leveraging the power of a dynamic artificial intelligence (AI) powered digital platform.

Cathy Wolfe, Executive Vice President and President, Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets, highlighted the company’s focus on creating digital platforms to improve healthcare globally: "In an increasingly connected world, Wolters Kluwer has the power to leverage data and knowledge on a global scale. By uniting our expertise with the innovative capabilities of Kortext, we can better address the evolving needs of future healthcare practitioners.”

The Lippincott Medical Education platform addresses common challenges faced by students and faculties alike, with features designed to:

Unlock the power of Generative AI – safely: Medical students across India use generative AI for tasks such as planning, writing, and translation. To address these needs, the platform introduces innovative features like Summarize for creating concise outlines, AI study notes for bullet-point information, Q&A for interactive assessments, and a Citations tool for stress-free referencing. These tools are designed to maximize study efficiency and aid both students and academics in managing their workloads.

Provide access to enhanced analytics: Professors and educators will have access to powerful analytics tools with seamless Microsoft Office 365 integration, allowing them to track student progress and tailor their teaching methods accordingly.

Improve accessibility: Students will have 24/7 access to Lippincott Medical Education's extensive catalog of medical eBooks, enabling them to study and learn anytime, anywhere.

Encourage interactive learning: The platform offers a rich and interactive learning experience, allowing students to engage with the content in meaningful ways, such as highlighting, annotating, and collaborating with peers.

Provide updated content: Universities and students will benefit from timely updates and the latest editions, ensuring they have access to the most current information in the field of medicine.

"Wolters Kluwer is committed to empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals with the best educational resources available,” said Ruchi Tushir, Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets India. “This innovative leap in medical education is poised to redefine the medical learning experience with greater efficiency, inclusivity, and data-driven academic excellence. Our collaboration with Kortext aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver high-quality medical content to universities and students throughout India."

The platform has already been selected to expand the health science e-resources at Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) by collaborating with the HELINET consortium for a 5-year subscription period of more than 45 e-book titles. It also garnered interest from Kasturba Medical College of Mangalore (KMC), which has taken 75 titles in customized collections.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240128633421/en/