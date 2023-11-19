Communiqué officiel de WOLTERS KLUWER

A faster, more accurate search experience designed to streamline research workflows and maximize productivity for tax and legal professionals

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (TAA) Asia Pacific (APAC) today announced the launch of CCH iKnowConnect, a cloud-based platform that provides a 360-degree view of legislation, streamlining the research process for tax and legal professionals. With continued investments in transformative innovation and advanced technologies, CCH iKnowConnect is a unified state-of-the-art platform experience changing the way professionals work.

“CCH iKnowConnect provides relevant, in-depth research and tools through the simplicity of an intuitive and predictive search experience,” said Izzy Silva, Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer, TAA APAC. “This next-generation platform delivers tax and legal research and content supported by the expertise of the Wolters Kluwer in-house editorial team, providing necessary assurance that every piece of information has undergone rigorous scrutiny and verification.”

CCH iKnowConnect’s intuitive interface provides advanced search functionality with tailored suggestions that accelerate the content discovery process and the return of accurate results allowing users to obtain the information they need quickly and with surety.

The 360-degree view of legislation is an innovative feature which allows professionals to delve deeply into legal texts, resulting in a comprehensive view of the regulatory landscape by providing users direct access to commentary, cases, and specific details related to various forms of legislation.

The platform also categorizes content according to practice areas, so tax and legal professionals can access the full spectrum of Wolters Kluwer coverage on any subject area more efficiently. Professionals working internationally can also access content from other jurisdictions all within the same research platform.

Digital content is published frequently, often with daily updates ensuring tax and legal professionals stay informed regarding the latest news and developments as they happen.

“More than 4,000 key customer insights were collected, and the customers have acted as co-creators, influencing the direction and evolution of Wolters Kluwer products and solutions such as CCH iKnowConnect,” said Sarah Ingram, Product Manager, Wolters Kluwer, TAA APAC. “Their experiences and insights serve as the compass guiding the company towards delivering tools that truly resonate with professionals.”

To learn more about CCH iKnowConnect, visit our website: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/cch-iknowconnect.

Wolters Kluwer TAA enables tax and accounting professionals and businesses of all sizes to drive productivity, navigate change, and deliver better outcomes.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com/en-au

