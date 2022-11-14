Wolters Kluwer launches digital health tech solutions for payers and virtual care players

Digital Health Architect Consumer Education Suite and EmmiGuide help virtual care vendors and payers more effectively engage health consumers and improve outcomes

To accelerate deployment of digital health technologies by virtual care vendors and payers, Wolters Kluwer, Health today launched Digital Health Architect™ Consumer Education Suite and EmmiGuide™. These solutions, which are debuting at the 2022 HLTH conference, combine digital tools with unprecedented access to expert-vetted content – the same content that powers widely used solutions such as UpToDate®, Lexicomp® and Emmi ®, to help virtual care vendors and payers provide consistent, evidence-based information to patients and members and improve care wherever and however it’s delivered.

“We’re seeing a massive change in the way, and by whom, healthcare services are provided, and, central to this disruption are digital health technologies, from software solutions to mobile apps,” said Greg Samios, President & CEO of Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer, Health. “Through our proven leadership in trusted content and technology expertise we can support this effort, saving steps and costs for virtual care providers and payers by providing content that is continuously updated and relevant.”

Consumer Education Suite offers plug-n-play trusted consumer health content

Digital Health Architect Consumer Education Suite is a content-as-a-service (CaaS) solution that helps virtual care companies build, customize, and deliver their own digital health solutions that provide health consumers with trusted, consumer-friendly educational content at their fingertips. The solution includes more than 600 Emmi videos and 8,500 digital educational leaflets from UpToDate and Lexicomp, providing a dynamic, API-enabled conduit to expert curated healthcare content that help clinicians improve patient encounters across more than two thirds of U.S. hospital systems.

The new suite is the first of many solutions for the Digital Health Architect platform, which delivers turnkey access to best-in-class educational content for consumers and clinical decision support for healthcare providers.

EmmiGuide helps payers scale member engagement

EmmiGuide is part of the suite of Emmi interactive engagement solutions that leverage empathetic approaches to help spark behavior change and empower members to be better informed and take a more active role in their own health. Emmi programs help payers engage individual members at the right time, right place, and on the devices they already own. This encourages better-informed, more cost-effective healthcare choices, promotes compliance with preventive care and treatment recommendations, and advances medication adherence to help improve outcomes and reduce readmissions.

“My recent research on the Digital Front Door for Healthcare clearly showed that payers and providers must deploy robust digital front door services on interoperable, scalable platforms to improve patient outcomes and remain competitive in the market,” said Paul Sonnier, Industry Principal, Health & Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan. “Wolters Kluwer is supporting this by offering their pioneering evidence-based solutions for easy integration into virtual care and payer platforms. Both Digital Health Architect Consumer Education Suite and EmmiGuide offer plug-n-play, trusted health content that drive improved patient outcomes.”

“Payers and digital health tech companies are moving quickly to find new ways to support consumers, added Greg Samios. “We are proud to partner with them to provide consumers access to patient education that aligns to resources used by their clinicians. Working together, we can reduce variability across that consumer’s health journey and help to improve outcomes.”

More information about Digital Health Architect Consumer Education Suite.

More Information about EmmiGuide.

Both solutions will be showcased at the HLTH conference in Wolters Kluwer booth #2433 from November 13-16, 2022 in Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting during the event, please reserve a time now.

