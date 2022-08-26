Log in
Wolters Kluwer : makes Monkeypox content free to clinicians worldwide in response to global health emergency

08/26/2022 | 04:51pm EDT
What: The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) has declared monkeypox a global health emergency. To fulfill the global need for evidence-based information amid this outbreak, Wolters Kluwer has made monkeypox content on UpToDate® free, and created a monkeypox resource page that includes links to relevant medical journal research articles in Ovid®.

The resource page can be accessed here.

"In order to help clinicians and researchers worldwide responding to the monkeypox outbreak, we are providing them with the latest evidence-based information that ultimately helps them to provide the best care to their patients," said Stacey Caywood, Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer, Health.

Wolters Kluwer also has experts available to comment on the monkeypox outbreak.

Who: Dr. Martin Hirsch, editor-in-chief of infectious diseases and section editor of viral infections for UpToDate, senior physician at the Massachusetts General Hospital, and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School can provide his expert perspective on the monkeypox outbreak.

"Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic infection that may result in a rash similar to that observed in smallpox. Its clinical manifestations may include fevers, chills, lymph node swelling, aches and pains. Deaths from monkeypox are, fortunately, quite rare."

"Human-to-human transmission of monkeypox virus can occur in several ways:

  • Direct contact - spread occurs primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids.
  • Indirect contact through materials - Transmission can occur through contact with materials that have been contaminated with infected material, such as clothing or linens.
  • Vertical transmission - The virus can cross the placenta from the mother to her fetus, which can lead to congenital monkeypox."

"Vaccines for monkeypox are available, but on a limited basis, and the criteria for receiving a vaccine may vary based on your risk status and where you live."

"If you think you have monkeypox, isolate yourself from your household, and call your provider."

How: Contact Ashley Beine at [email protected]to schedule an interview with Dr. Martin Hirsch. Journalists may also publish quotes above with proper attribution.

Explore Free Monkeypox Resources
About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 20:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
