Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division recognized as having the strongest market momentum among all vendors in the Green Quadrant report

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has been named among the leading global providers of ESG Software in the inaugural and prestigious Green Quadrant: ESG Reporting and Data Management Software 2023 report from Verdantix, an independent research firm.

The respected industry barometer provides a comprehensive, research-based comparison of the twenty most prominent Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) platform vendors in the world. Performances are assessed using Verdantix’s proprietary Green Quadrant methodology. The rigorous assessment comprises a two-hour live demonstration, with platforms tackling pre-set ESG scenarios in addition to the completion of a comprehensive 115-point questionnaire made up of 15 capability and 11 market momentum categories.

In addition to finding that Wolters Kluwer has the strongest market momentum among all vendors featured in the Green Quadrant report, Verdantix also attributed high scores to Wolters Kluwer in the following categories:

ESG and sustainability performance management

Voluntary reporting

Regulated and mandated frameworks

Financial resources

Organizational resources

Materiality assessments

Data management

Vision and strategy

Customer size

“Detailed, data-driven performance analysis, derived from our customers, is an important yardstick by which we measure our performance, and I am grateful to Verdantix analysts for their work on this detailed report,” says Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer’s Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division. “This result indicates that we are uniquely positioned to empower change and deliver transformative data solutions which drive up standards of corporate responsibility. Our solutions improve workplace safety, enable global sustainability, fuel commerce, and ease regulatory compliance.”

“Corporates are facing an increasing amount of regulation and pressure from stakeholders. Reporting on ESG and sustainability metrics for environmental topics as well as social and governance issues is an absolute necessity,” according to Jessica Pranksy, ESG & Sustainability principal analyst, Verdantix. “Furthermore, ESG data management is more and more critical for corporates to make decisions on how they drive sustainability performances across their businesses and value chains. As a result, ESG reporting, and data management software has shifted from being ‘nice to have’ to ‘must have’ for many corporates.”

Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG , created in March 2023, harnesses four award-winning global, cloud-based software businesses whose combined reach provides industry-leading solutions. The division brings together CCH Tagetik, OneSumX,TeamMate, and Enablon, in a family of solutions which are driving up standards of corporate responsibility, workplace safety, global sustainability and regulatory compliance across multiple industry sectors.

Wolters Kluwer’s CP & ESG’s award-winning Enablon EHS Software has also been frequently recognized as a world-leading solution, including featuring favorably in earlier Verdantix Green Quadrant research reports.

