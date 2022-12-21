Wolters Kluwer names Carlos Rivero SVP, Global Talent Management

Alphen aan den Rijn, December 21, 2022 — Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a leading provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, today announced the appointment of Carlos Rivero as Senior Vice President, Global Talent Management. Based in New York, Mr. Rivero has overall talent management responsibility for the Dutch-based technology company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Carlos Rivero to Wolters Kluwer as our new Senior Vice President, Global Talent Management,” says Bill Baker, Chief Human Resources Officer at Wolters Kluwer. “He will provide strategic leadership for our end-to-end talent management work including Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging), and Talent Analytics. Bringing these talent management disciplines together allows us to have an integrated approach from sourcing and attracting top talent to creating the right development opportunities for our employees to have dynamic and fulfilling careers with us.”

Mr. Rivero comes to Wolters Kluwer with deep experience in the talent space, most recently running his own consultancy after having served as the Chief Talent Officer of Marsh & McLennan for more than eight years. Prior to that, he worked at Accenture, Mercer, Oliver Wyman, and Delta Consulting Group. He holds a Ph.D. in industrial/organizational psychology from New York University.

“I’m honored to begin this new role leading Wolter Kluwer’s integrated talent management team,” says Rivero. “We have an exciting opportunity to contribute more to the success of Wolters Kluwer and drive a proactive agenda to support people’s growth, learning agility, productivity and effectiveness.”

