Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wolters Kluwer
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:18 2022-09-21 am EDT
101.50 EUR   +2.22%
09:52aWolters Kluwer Names Chris Sullivan Vice President Commercial Segment for Clinical Effectiveness
BU
09:50aWOLTERS KLUWER : names Chris Sullivan Vice President Commercial Segment for Clinical Effectiveness
PU
09:22aMEDIA ALERT — 2023 Projections for Inflation-Adjusted Tax Brackets and Other Amounts
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wolters Kluwer : names Chris Sullivan Vice President Commercial Segment for Clinical Effectiveness

09/21/2022 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Wolters Kluwer, Health today announced that Christopher Sullivan has been appointed as Vice President and General Manager of the Commercial Segment for Clinical Effectiveness.

In his 11 years at Wolters Kluwer, Sullivan has held a range of leadership positions in strategy, product management, pricing, and strategic partnerships. Most recently he served as Vice President and General Manager of the Transactional & Retirement Portfolio in Wolters Kluwer's Legal & Regulatory division, where he oversaw a portfolio of SaaS solutions and expert content serving legal and compliance professionals.

In his new role, Sullivan will lead the Commercial Segment with responsibility for setting strategy and driving growth of its clinical decision support (CDS) solutions including Medi-Span®, Lexicomp®, UpToDate® and Emmi®. The segment provides expert content and workflow tools to professionals in the pharmacy, digital health technology, and commercial payer markets. Sullivan reports to Greg Samios, President and CEO of Clinical Effectiveness, Wolters Kluwer, Health.

"Expanding our footprint in the commercial market is a critical part of our overall strategy," said Samios. "With his strong background and proven results at Wolters Kluwer, I am confident that Chris will scale our commercial footprint as we accelerate development of impactful solutions for our customers."

"I'm honored to lead the Commercial Segment as we ramp up investment in the business. These are pivotal times in healthcare-our portfolio is the lifeblood of clinicians worldwide, and we are committed to helping our clients achieve better outcomes at greater speed."

Chris Sullivan

Vice President and General Manager of the Commercial Segment for Clinical Effectiveness

Wolters Kluwer, Health

Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer, Sullivan held a variety of operations management roles at DHL. He earned an MBA from Fordham University and a BS from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 13:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WOLTERS KLUWER
09:52aWolters Kluwer Names Chris Sullivan Vice President Commercial Segment for Clinical Effe..
BU
09:50aWOLTERS KLUWER : names Chris Sullivan Vice President Commercial Segment for Clinical Effec..
PU
09:22aMEDIA ALERT — 2023 Projections for Inflation-Adjusted Tax Brackets and Other Amou..
BU
04:06aWolters Kluwer FRR releases white paper espousing the value of a holistic approach to r..
BU
09/19Leading the way in Web 3.0, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting purchases virtual land
BU
09/19WOLTERS KLUWER : Leading the way in Web 3.0, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting purchases vir..
PU
09/16Wolters Kluwer Prices $500 Million Eurobond Due 2026
MT
09/15Wolters Kluwer successfully prices 500 million 4-year Eurobond
GL
09/15Wolters Kluwer successfully prices 500 million 4-year Eurobond
GL
09/15New Job Opportunities for Software Engineers in Cluj at Leading ESG Software Provider W..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WOLTERS KLUWER
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 324 M 5 318 M 5 318 M
Net income 2022 878 M 877 M 877 M
Net Debt 2022 2 444 M 2 441 M 2 441 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 24 569 M 24 542 M 24 542 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
EV / Sales 2023 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 19 776
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 99,30 €
Average target price 103,63 €
Spread / Average Target 4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER-4.15%24 542
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-28.09%113 173
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-3.44%52 934
RELX PLC-8.37%48 020
MSCI, INC.-26.92%36 047
EQUIFAX INC.-39.26%21 768