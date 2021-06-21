Log in
Wolters Kluwer : Earns 2021 Star Tribune Top Workplace Honors

06/21/2021
First-time participation shows high employee satisfaction

Wolters Kluwer has been named one of the Top 175 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune in the Star Tribune 2021 Top Workplaces program. The prestigious program recognizes the most progressive workplaces in Minnesota and is based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction.

According to the newspaper, this year’s Star Tribune Top Workplaces survey analysis included responses from more than 76,000 employees at nearly 400 participating Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 175 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.

Among the key findings, 80 percent indicated a strong willingness to recruit others (“I would highly recommend working at this company to others”). The survey also showed high levels of employee confidence in and rapport with their managers, key indicators in measuring whether the environment exists for employees to do their best work.

“Our Top Workplaces achievement is another recognition of the incredibly high level of commitment, passion and engagement consistently shown by Wolters Kluwer employees, not only here in Minnesota but around the world,” said Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager, whose Compliance Solutions team is part of the Governance, Risk & Compliance division and makes up the majority of Wolters Kluwer’s Minnesota-based staff.

“Providing expert information and technology solutions that help professionals when it matters most to their customers creates tremendous, purpose-driven opportunities for talented employees,” said Meirink. “We believe there’s a strong connection between our employees’ engagement and our singular focus on making an impact of significance for our customers as a trusted partner. I’m proud to be part of the Minnesota-based team at Wolters Kluwer, which truly is a great place to work, as demonstrated by these survey results.”

Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith noted, “The companies in the Star Tribune Top 175 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”

The survey consisted of 24 questions covering seven areas of organizational health factors to gauge how well employees are working toward a common cause. Those areas include measuring employees’ views on alignment of their company’s overall direction, its values, and cooperation; effectiveness of doing things well, sharing different viewpoints, and encouraging new ideas; employees’ level of connection in feeling appreciated and that their work is meaningful; and employee engagement measures of loyalty, motivation, and willingness to refer their company to others. Other factors include gauging the level of confidence in company leaders; respondents’ views on their manager’s effectiveness and engagement in their employees’ development; and assessing employee benefits, pay and overall work environment.

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces program, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Nearly 3,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses. Established in 2006, Top Workplaces is a leading U.S. employer recognition program, using employee engagement surveys to help companies learn about factors driving their employees’ level of engagement, measure alignment to their organization’s vision, and gain insights into the overall organizational health of a company.

A complete list of organizations selected to this year’s Top Workplaces program is available at https://www.startribune.com/mn-top-workplaces/, part of the Star Tribune’s 2021 Top Workplaces special section.

Wolters Kluwer, founded in the Netherlands in 1836, has had a strong presence in Minnesota for more than two decades, significantly stemming from its 1999 acquisition of St. Cloud-based Bankers Systems, Inc. Its Compliance Solutions business is headquartered in Minneapolis and helps banks, credit unions, insurers and other financial institutions manage their risk and regulatory compliance obligations through the use of technology, content and human expertise. Wolters Kluwer offers a wide range of positions in Minnesota, ranging from sales, fulfillment and product management to information technology, operations, financial planning, and audit and compliance analysis. For more, visit https://careers.wolterskluwer.com/en.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide.


