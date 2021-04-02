Log in
WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
Wolters Kluwer : Earns Accolades for Product Innovation, Customer Service Honor

04/02/2021 | 09:02am EDT
eOriginal and Expere Offerings, SupportLine Draw Commendations

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has earned industry accolades for product innovation and superior customer service, being named a 2021 HousingWire Tech 100 Mortgage honoree for its eOriginal Digital Mortgage Solution, a 2021 BIG Award for Expere Language Translation, and a Frontline Customer Service Team of the Year win from the 2021 Stevie Awards for its SupportLine service.

Wolters Kluwer eOriginal’s Digital Mortgage Solution delivers value across the entire mortgage value chain: its ClosingCenter™ functionality provides a simple, intuitive closing experience for lenders, borrowers and settlement agents, while eAsset Management® provides advanced ownership and location transfer tools for the eNote digital asset created from an electronic closing of a loan, providing an authoritative, official record of the transaction.

Expere® Language Translation uses artificial intelligence to leverage legal and language translation domain expertise, providing lenders a seamless, integrated, accurate and scalable language capability to provide translated loan documents translated for limited English proficiency customers, enhancing the customer experience.

The SupportLine team addresses product, technology, and regulatory compliance inquiries for Compliance Solutions customers. It implemented experiential training for team members to focus on enhancing the overall customer experience—not just single customer interactions, leading to increased customer satisfaction scores and significant reductions in the number of customer escalations beyond the first level of support.

“We are dedicated to providing solutions that improve financial services firms’ processes and offerings in ways that help them better serve their customers, while enhancing their ability to navigate an environment of dynamic, ongoing change in a compliant manner,” said Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Compliance Solutions. “These wins speak to our high standard of product innovation, as well as to our commitment to deliver an exceptional customer service experience.”

Now in its ninth year, the HousingWire Tech 100 Mortgage program honors the most innovative technology companies in the U.S. housing economy, representing achievements in both the mortgage as well as real estate sectors. In its inaugural year, the BIG (Business Intelligence Group) Artificial Intelligence Award program recognizes organizations, products and people “who bring Artificial Intelligence to life and apply it to solve real problems.” Open to organizations worldwide, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service recognize the achievements of sales, customer service, and call center professionals.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help U.S. financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ OneSumX® for Regulatory Change Management helps financial institutions effectively manage the enormous breadth, scope and volume of ever-evolving legislative and regulatory changes, providing structured, actionable content to help ensure compliance. Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions’ iLien Motor Vehicle provides for the processing and management of motor vehicle titles and liens, helping solve the most unique and complicated challenges in title perfection. In addition, CT Corporation’s Covid-19 resource center provides businesses and law firms with international, federal and state legislative updates.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.


© Business Wire 2021
