Wolters Kluwer : Share buyback transaction details February 25 - March 3
03/04/2021 | 04:15am EST
Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 687,776 of its own ordinary shares in the period from February 25, 2021, up to and including March 3, 2021, for €44.8 million and at an average share price of €65.14. Included is a block trade of 593,276 ordinary shares for €38.6 million at a Volume Weighted Average Price of €64.99, executed on February 25, 2021, to offset the dilution caused by the annual issuance of performance shares.
These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 24, 2021, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €350 million during 2021.
The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:
Share Buyback 2021
Period
Cumulative shares repurchased in period
Total consideration (€ million)
Average share price (€)
2021 to date
1,404,785
94.8
67.49
For the period starting February 26, 2021, up to and including May 3, 2021, we have engaged a third party to execute €70 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company's Articles of Association.
Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.
Forward-looking statements and other important legal information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as 'expect', 'should', 'could', 'shall' and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Certain trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.
This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.