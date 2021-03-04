Wolters Kluwer : Share buyback transaction details February 25 - March 3

Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 687,776 of its own ordinary shares in the period from February 25, 2021, up to and including March 3, 2021, for €44.8 million and at an average share price of €65.14. Included is a block trade of 593,276 ordinary shares for €38.6 million at a Volume Weighted Average Price of €64.99, executed on February 25, 2021, to offset the dilution caused by the annual issuance of performance shares.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 24, 2021, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €350 million during 2021.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows: