Amsterdam – July 27, 2023 - Wolters Kluwer’s Corporate Performance & ESG division (CP & ESG) has secured the award for Top Product of the Year at the 2023 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. The award recognizes the Enablon ESG Excellence solution as making an outstanding contribution to the development of environmental management.

Released in April 2023, the Enablon ESG Excellence solution provides a comprehensive ESG offering that enables businesses to effectively manage their environmental footprint (air, water, waste, energy, and chemicals) in addition to the health and safety of workers.

Enablon’s ESG Excellence solution capitalizes on capabilities from across the domains of Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS); Operational Risk Management (ORM); and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) to bridge gaps between departments and help build a shared understanding of ESG performance across an organization. This unique 360-degree risk-based approach helps organizations conduct business in a more responsible, productive, and safe manner.

“We are honored to once again be recognized with Environment + Energy Leader’s Top Product of the Year award,” says Laurent Dechaux, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Enablon. “With our ESG Excellence solution, ESG leaders can accurately capture and process ESG data, define targets for their organization, determine the actions that will help meet those targets, and assign those actions to users across the organization. Ultimately, this empowers change for our customers by transforming data into actionable insights for a safer, healthier, prosperous and more resilient world.”

Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader, emphasized the rigorous selection process, noting: "This year’s entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria. The Enablon ESG Excellence solution deservedly emerged pre-eminent, from a high-quality field, with outstanding flexibility, scale, and utility.”

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients receive acknowledgement as industry leaders and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.

Enablon, part of Wolters Kluwer’s CP & ESG division, is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Operational Excellence, and Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC). The business helps create a better world by making organizations responsible, productive, and safe through innovative technology. Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users worldwide rely on Enablon’s solutions to minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, achieve regulatory compliance and reduce environmental impact.

