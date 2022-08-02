Log in
08/02/2022
104.95 EUR   -0.24%
Wolters Kluwer recognized as one of America's best employers for new graduates by Forbes

08/02/2022 | 10:16am EDT
Survey rates organizations on criteria important to new graduates such as diversity efforts and opportunities for advancement

August 2, 2022 - Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, has been recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Employers for New Graduates 2022.” In collaboration with market research firm, Statista, Forbes identified the Best Employers for New Grads based on independent survey results of 20,000 Americans with less than 10 years professional experience, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees.

“Bringing the best of Wolters Kluwer to customers, communities and all our key stakeholders requires a highly engaged and talented workforce with continuous opportunities for growth and learning,” says Bill Baker, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Recognition on this list is gratifying as we continue to develop and empower future leaders that help us win as a team.”

According to Forbes, “The list offers a glimpse of what newly minted graduates are prioritizing amid what’s been a historically hot job market.” Respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement, effectiveness of diversity and inclusion efforts, and company image. The final list ranks the 300 employers that received the most recommendations.

The Forbes America’s Best Employers for New Grads 2022 recognition is the latest workplace accolade for Wolters Kluwer. The company was recognized in Forbes Best Employers for Diversity, Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2018-2022, Forbes Global 2000, as a European Diversity Leader by the Financial Times, as Best Practice Leader by European Women on Boards Gender Equality Index, Equileap’s Gender Equality in Europe and in the Dutch Female Board Index. 

To explore a career at Wolters Kluwer, please go to Careers@Wolters Kluwer.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook, and YouTube

About Wolters Kluwer  
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.  

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.  
Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).  
  

Media Contact: 
Erica Glass 
Wolters Kluwer
Erica.glass@wolterskluwer.com
Office/mobile: 917-822-7702


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 222 M 5 364 M 5 364 M
Net income 2022 828 M 851 M 851 M
Net Debt 2022 2 114 M 2 171 M 2 171 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 26 779 M 27 511 M 27 511 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,53x
EV / Sales 2023 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 19 454
Free-Float 98,3%
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 105,20 €
Average target price 98,51 €
Spread / Average Target -6,36%
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER1.54%27 511
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-20.31%127 830
RELX PLC0.71%56 878
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-4.94%54 454
MSCI, INC.-22.17%38 389
EQUIFAX INC.-28.65%25 800