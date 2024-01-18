Official WOLTERS KLUWER press release

Wolters Kluwer releases new service pack for Enablon Vision Platform

Amsterdam – January 18, 2024 – Wolters Kluwer today launched its first Enablon Vision Platform enhancements of 2024, bringing enhanced ease-of-use, analytics and data visualization capabilities to operations, environmental, and safety teams, worldwide.

The Enablon Vision Platform helps users lay the foundation for integrated risk management, by integrating, automating, and streamlining governance, risk, compliance, health and safety, environment and sustainability, business continuity, and internal audit practices across the organization. The platform provides a single source of truth for integrated risk management, and empowers users and executives to make better, more informed decisions. From supporting field staff in achieving an incident-free work environment, to simplifying environmental data collection, industry-leading enterprises use the platform to harmonize their risk approach and drive continuous improvement – from the plant floor to the executive suite.

Notable additions included in the Enablon Vision Platform Version 9 2023 SP3 release include:

Rob Davis, Vice President of Product Management, Wolters Kluwer Enablon, said:

“These newest enhancements for the Enablon Vision Platform are the direct result of our commitment to actively seeking, and quickly responding to, customer insights and user feedback. At Enablon, we know that deeply understanding our customers, their working environments, and the challenges they face day-to-day, all play an essential role in our ability to ensure that our single, cohesive, and user-friendly platform remains the best integrated risk solution on the market.”

Enablon, part of Wolters Kluwer’s Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division, is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Operational Excellence, and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). The division helps create a better world by making organizations responsible, productive, and safe through innovative technology. Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users, worldwide, rely on Enablon solutions to minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, achieve regulatory compliance, and reduce environmental impact.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Sarah Whybrow

Associate Director, External Communications

Corporate Performance & ESG

Wolters Kluwer

Mobile: +44 7855 186713

sarah.whybrow@wolterskluwer.com

