Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wolters Kluwer
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:01 2022-12-05 am EST
103.85 EUR   -1.28%
12/02New Wolters Kluwer annual accounting survey reveals how technology is helping firms tackle top 5 challenges and achieve 2023 goals
BU
12/01Wolters Kluwer adds medication tray management solution to Simplifi+ Compliance Suite
BU
12/01Wolters Kluwer N.V. Adds Medication Tray Management Solution to Simplifi+ Compliance Suite
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wolters Kluwer software recognized as Product of the Year in the 2022 BIG Awards for Business

12/05/2022 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TeamMate+ global expert solutions provide a digital, integrated, and analytical approach to internal audit

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced its innovative TeamMate+ suite of expert audit solutions was recognized as Product of the Year by the 2022 BIG Awards for Business. The Business Intelligent Group uses these awards annually to identify companies, products, and people leading their respective industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005158/en/

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting innovative TeamMate+ suite of expert audit solutions wins Product of the Year by the 2022 BIG Awards for Business (Photo: Business Wire)

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting innovative TeamMate+ suite of expert audit solutions wins Product of the Year by the 2022 BIG Awards for Business (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are honored once again, to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a global leader in internal audit solutions and services through TeamMate+ products,” said Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. “TeamMate continues to provide organizations with innovative solutions to ensure they stay ahead of risk, optimize performance and deliver value.”

TeamMate+ Audit enables auditors from all geographies and industries to apply a digital mindset to manage the complex world of audit across the entire workflow – risk assessments, audit planning, audit execution, and issue tracking. TeamMate+ delivers decisive integration to collaborate with key systems, audit analytics to test data real-time, and data-driven insights to the business where it matters most.

TeamMate’s global expert solutions include TeamMate+ Audit, TeamMate+ Audit Public Sector, TeamMate+ Controls, and TeamMate Analytics.

“This year’s nominees have shown that resilience and determination are needed in today’s economy,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “We are so proud to reward each of our winners for setting such an inspirational example for the global business community.”

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WOLTERS KLUWER
12/02New Wolters Kluwer annual accounting survey reveals how technology is helping firms tac..
BU
12/01Wolters Kluwer adds medication tray management solution to Simplifi+ Compliance Suite
BU
12/01Wolters Kluwer N.V. Adds Medication Tray Management Solution to Simplifi+ Compliance Su..
CI
12/01Share Buyback Transaction Details November 24 – November 30, 2022
GL
12/01Share Buyback Transaction Details November 24 – November 30, 2022
AQ
11/30Wolters Kluwer wins plaudits for APAC Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting business
BU
11/30Wolters Kluwer Closes Legal Information Units Sale in France, Spain
MT
11/30Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions' Innovative AI and Workflow Solutions Celebrated by The 20..
BU
11/30Wolters Kluwer completes divestment of its legal information units in France and Spain
GL
11/29Wolters Kluwer identifies top compliance challenges for U.S. insurers
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WOLTERS KLUWER
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 392 M 5 654 M 5 654 M
Net income 2022 882 M 925 M 925 M
Net Debt 2022 2 468 M 2 588 M 2 588 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,2x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 26 328 M 27 607 M 27 607 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,34x
EV / Sales 2023 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 19 776
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 105,20 €
Average target price 108,43 €
Spread / Average Target 3,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER1.54%27 607
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-23.76%117 223
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION4.90%56 659
RELX PLC-2.71%54 824
MSCI, INC.-15.32%41 485
EQUIFAX INC.-31.22%24 658