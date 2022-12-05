Wolters Kluwer software recognized as Product of the Year in the 2022 BIG Awards for Business

TeamMate+ global expert solutions provide a digital, integrated, and analytical approach to internal audit

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced its innovative TeamMate+ suite of expert audit solutions was recognized as Product of the Year by the 2022 BIG Awards for Business. The Business Intelligent Group uses these awards annually to identify companies, products, and people leading their respective industries.

“We are honored once again, to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a global leader in internal audit solutions and services through TeamMate+ products,” said Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. “TeamMate continues to provide organizations with innovative solutions to ensure they stay ahead of risk, optimize performance and deliver value.”

TeamMate+ Audit enables auditors from all geographies and industries to apply a digital mindset to manage the complex world of audit across the entire workflow – risk assessments, audit planning, audit execution, and issue tracking. TeamMate+ delivers decisive integration to collaborate with key systems, audit analytics to test data real-time, and data-driven insights to the business where it matters most.

TeamMate’s global expert solutions include TeamMate+ Audit, TeamMate+ Audit Public Sector, TeamMate+ Controls, and TeamMate Analytics.

“This year’s nominees have shown that resilience and determination are needed in today’s economy,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “We are so proud to reward each of our winners for setting such an inspirational example for the global business community.”

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

