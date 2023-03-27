Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wolters Kluwer
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25:47 2023-03-27 am EDT
114.20 EUR   +0.88%
11:01aWolters Kluwer successfully prices 700 million 8-Year Eurobond
GL
11:00aWolters Kluwer successfully prices 700 million 8-Year Eurobond
AQ
08:10aWolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions shares digital lending adoption insights
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wolters Kluwer successfully prices 700 million 8-Year Eurobond

03/27/2023 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wolters Kluwer successfully prices €700 million 8-Year Eurobond

Alphen aan den Rijn March 27, 2023 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services announced today that it has successfully priced a new €700 million 8-year senior unsecured Eurobond.

The bonds were sold at an issue price of 99.417 per cent and carry an annual coupon of 3.750 per cent. The settlement date has been set at April 3, 2023. The securities were placed with a broad range of institutional investors across Europe.

The senior unsecured bonds will mature on April 3, 2031. The notes are expected to be rated BBB+ by S&P. The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

ABN AMRO, Bank of America, Citigroup, ING Bank and Rabobank acted as joint active bookrunners. The bonds will be listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Investors/Analysts
Gerbert van Genderen Stort Meg Geldens
Corporate Communications Investor Relations
t + 31 172 641 230 t + 31 172 641 407
press@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

 

Attachment


All news about WOLTERS KLUWER
11:01aWolters Kluwer successfully prices 700 million 8-Year Eurobond
GL
11:00aWolters Kluwer successfully prices 700 million 8-Year Eurobond
AQ
08:10aWolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions shares digital lending adoption insights
AQ
03/23Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions shares digital lending adoption insights
BU
03/23Share Buyback Transaction Details March 16 – March 22, 2023
GL
03/23Share Buyback Transaction Details March 16 – March 22, 2023
GL
03/21Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions shares insights in response to Silicon Valley Bank ..
BU
03/21Wolters Kluwer's Pension Fund Taps Lumera to Upgrade Policy Administration
MT
03/20Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions discusses new law firm rate findings on Legal Speak podcas..
AQ
03/17Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions Discusses New Law Firm Rate Findings on Legal Speak Podcas..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WOLTERS KLUWER
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 614 M 6 039 M 6 039 M
Net income 2023 981 M 1 055 M 1 055 M
Net Debt 2023 2 376 M 2 556 M 2 556 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,3x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 27 964 M 30 082 M 30 082 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,40x
EV / Sales 2024 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 20 056
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 113,20 €
Average target price 112,08 €
Spread / Average Target -0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER15.79%30 082
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-0.13%107 311
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION13.04%60 192
RELX PLC12.63%59 852
MSCI, INC.16.75%43 482
EQUIFAX INC.1.66%24 347
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer