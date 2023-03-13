Advanced search
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:33:40 2023-03-13 am EDT
111.15 EUR   -0.63%
09:08aWolters Kluwer to Host UDAAP Webinar
BU
03/09Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center & Sentara Healthcare implement clinical quality improvement solution from Wolters Kluwer
BU
03/09Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center & Sentara Healthcare Implement Clinical Quality Improvement Solution from Wolters Kluwer
CI
Wolters Kluwer to Host UDAAP Webinar

03/13/2023 | 09:08am EDT
Event will focus on strategies for mitigating the potential for discriminatory lending risk

Three senior-level regulatory compliance experts from Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions will present a complimentary panel discussion exploring the inherent risks and business strategies that those who offer financial products or services to consumers may wish to consider in managing compliance obligations around unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices (UDAAP) standards. The webinar, “UDAAP, the Risk That Keeps on Giving: Avoid Unexpected Surprises Throughout the Loan Lifecycle,” will take place from 2-3 pm Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, March 16.

The panelists from Wolters Kluwer include Suzanne Konstance, Vice President and Lien Solutions Leader; Jason Keller, Associate Director, Advisory Services; and Seth Reimer, Consulting Manager, Advisory Services.

From origination to the release of liens, UDAAP risks exist throughout the loan lifecycle. With an escalated regulatory focus and recent high-profile enforcement actions, institutions should proactively look for potential violations, especially in places they may not have previously considered.

This session will provide a timely and forward-looking perspective on the UDAAP regulation, encouraging institutions to examine all facets of the loan cycle, for any and all opportunities where consumers may be adversely impacted by a lack of controls.

In addition, the presenters will address inherent risks and compliance strategies associated with this critical regulation, including how UDAAP interconnects with fair lending and Community Reinvestment Act examinations, via the use of case studies, regulatory guidance, and consultative solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 602 M 5 975 M 5 975 M
Net income 2023 980 M 1 045 M 1 045 M
Net Debt 2023 2 376 M 2 535 M 2 535 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,0x
Yield 2023 1,74%
Capitalization 27 631 M 29 470 M 29 470 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,36x
EV / Sales 2024 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 20 056
Free-Float 95,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 111,85 €
Average target price 112,01 €
Spread / Average Target 0,14%
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER14.41%29 470
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-2.51%105 146
RELX PLC10.31%57 887
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.28%57 020
MSCI, INC.12.28%41 761
EQUIFAX INC.-0.63%23 657