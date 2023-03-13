Wolters Kluwer to Host UDAAP Webinar

Event will focus on strategies for mitigating the potential for discriminatory lending risk

Three senior-level regulatory compliance experts from Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions will present a complimentary panel discussion exploring the inherent risks and business strategies that those who offer financial products or services to consumers may wish to consider in managing compliance obligations around unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices (UDAAP) standards. The webinar, “UDAAP, the Risk That Keeps on Giving: Avoid Unexpected Surprises Throughout the Loan Lifecycle,” will take place from 2-3 pm Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, March 16.

The panelists from Wolters Kluwer include Suzanne Konstance, Vice President and Lien Solutions Leader; Jason Keller, Associate Director, Advisory Services; and Seth Reimer, Consulting Manager, Advisory Services.

From origination to the release of liens, UDAAP risks exist throughout the loan lifecycle. With an escalated regulatory focus and recent high-profile enforcement actions, institutions should proactively look for potential violations, especially in places they may not have previously considered.

This session will provide a timely and forward-looking perspective on the UDAAP regulation, encouraging institutions to examine all facets of the loan cycle, for any and all opportunities where consumers may be adversely impacted by a lack of controls.

In addition, the presenters will address inherent risks and compliance strategies associated with this critical regulation, including how UDAAP interconnects with fair lending and Community Reinvestment Act examinations, via the use of case studies, regulatory guidance, and consultative solutions.

