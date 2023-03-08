Wolters Kluwer to share ESG risk insights at the 2023 IIA General Audit Management (GAM) Conference

Industry experts will address internal audit professionals to share insights on ways to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of ESG risks and avoid perfect storm scenarios.

Today, Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance & ESG announced that Jim Pelletier, CIA, CGAP, Senior Product Manager, and Michelle Hurley, CSPO, Product Marketing Manager for its TeamMate Global Audit Solutions business, will present during the 2023 IIA General Audit Management conference. Their joint presentation titled “Internal Audit’s Role in Avoiding the Perfect ESG Storm” will take place on Tuesday, March 14. In this insightful and engaging session, the speakers will cover three core areas of focus for auditors who are looking to better understand and have a clear direction on how to identify, measure, report and mitigate ESG-related risks in their organizations.

During the session, Jim Pelletier and Michelle Hurley will cover several topics, including:

Scope of ESG – the key drivers, risk landscape, and how it is rapidly evolving

Causes and impact of “perfect storm” scenarios with real-life examples

Necessary skills and tools internal auditors need to identify and address ESG risk

“As organizations continue to put focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), it is important for internal auditors to have the right knowledge, skills, and tools to identify and mitigate related risks,” said Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. “We’re pleased to have this opportunity to share insight related to internal auditors’ role in navigating the potential disruption and impact ESG risks can have on their businesses.”

Please visit Wolters Kluwer at our booth during the 2023 IIA GAM Conference to learn more about the award-winning portfolio of TeamMate global audit solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005665/en/