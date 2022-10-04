Wolters Kluwer to share finance, risk and regulatory reporting expertise at 2022 FRR Client Conference, Berlin

Panel discussions and interactive workstreams to provide attendees critical insights on evolving regulatory reporting, risk, and finance challenges

Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR) is preparing to host its 2022 FRR Client Conference for senior decision makers in banking and financial services, providing attendees an opportunity to learn in depth about Wolters Kluwer’s OneSumX FRR solution roadmaps and to glean insights from across the finance, risk and regulatory reporting space. The conference takes place Thursday and Friday, October 6-7, in Berlin, Germany.

The event will showcase the award-winning OneSumX FRR solution suite and feature expert panel discussions and breakout sessions that take a deep dive into current and future industry trends, offering insights into how industry peers and experts are addressing major opportunities and challenges impacting their businesses.

Attendees can engage in detailed discussions via two, dedicated workstreams—one for Risk & Finance topics and trends, such as Basel IV and ESG—and the other covering Regulatory Reporting topics, including BIRD and IReF, DPM 3.2, and regulatory reporting challenges.

“The FRR Client Conference is our flagship customer user event, organized in a hybrid model between global user-group style workstreams and engaging presentations led by both industry experts and external keynote speakers,” said Inga Rottmann, Vice President, Global Marketing for Wolters Kluwer FRR. “The interactive streams provide an invaluable opportunity for attendees to share views with our product management team, providing insights into the key issues impacting their industry today and enabling them to influence future Wolters Kluwer FRR solution roadmaps and product development.”

Among other featured conference elements, attendees will hear from KBC Bank on how it has leveraged OneSumX technology to meet its increasing need for control, intelligence and insight into the bank’s performance.

A panel discussion, “Leading a path to digital innovation in business banking,” will explore the shift in banks’ digital strategies, the measures they are taking to future-proof their businesses and build resilience, and their approach to managing emerging risks in rapidly changing markets. The panelists include Maya Panda, COO, Maya Bank; Tomasz Motyl, CIO, AION Bank; Jeroen Speek, Head of Reporting, BNG; and Wolfgang Prinz, Product Management Director, Wolters Kluwer FRR.

Additionally, a separate panel will examine two pillars of the regulatory reporting stream, BIRD & IReF, looking at how they underpin the long-term European System of Central Banks (ESCB) strategy for faster and more standardized reporting for banks. Panelists include Massimo Casa, Senior Advisor, Statistical Data Collection and Processing Directorate and co-chair of the BIRD Steering Committee; Florian Schuster, Team Lead, Economist-Statistician, ECB; Katharina Kienecker, OeNB; and Joost Roelin, Technology Product Management Director, from Wolters Kluwer FRR.

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. These solutions support regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own boards of directors.

In August, the company announced it had won a major award from Risk.net, with its OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting solution being named Regulatory Reporting System of the Year in the publication’s annual Technology Awards. This marks an unprecedented fourth time in which OneSumX has won the accolade in the well-followed award series, which celebrates excellence and innovation.

