    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:21:00 2023-03-29 am EDT
114.30 EUR   +0.75%
03:07aXelidoni selects Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX for Risk Management
BU
03/28Nucleus Research Ranks Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik Expert Solution as Leader for Second Consecutive Year, in 2023 Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix
BU
03/28Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions Offers Insights on Managing Risk Appetite
BU
Xelidoni selects Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX for Risk Management

03/29/2023 | 03:07am EDT
Xelidoni has chosen to implement award-winning software from Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), having selected the OneSumX for Risk Management solution.

Xelidoni uses blockchain technology to create a more efficient house rental process and address the issues associated with current rent deposit models. Its business model enables tenants to earn interest income on their deposit and streamline administrative processes for a faster, more secure, and convenient rental experience.

OneSumX for Risk Management gives banks and financial institutions advanced ways to measure, mitigate and manage financial and regulatory risk, featuring a fully scalable, dedicated data management platform that provides analytics and reporting with speed and accuracy.

“Xelidoni uses smart contracts to connect to our rental agency customers’ Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems,” said Joana Morais, Founder and CEO of Xelidoni. “We were looking for a strong, industry-recognized risk management solution to support our model, helping ensure that the data transfers between those agencies and Xelidoni are extremely fast and secured. With its industry-leading technology, Wolters Kluwer provides us a superior level of capabilities and domain expertise, enabling us to leverage the benefits of the blockchain and generate interest income to reward our clients’ tenants.”

“This arrangement builds on Wolters Kluwer’s longstanding strength in cultivating deep customer relationships, driving continuous engagement, and reinforcing our purpose in being a responsive and trusted partner to the clients we serve,” said Kris Van Bavel, Managing Director of Wolters Kluwer FRR for the EMEA region. “We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Xelidoni to deliver a risk management solution that will complement their offerings and support their long-term growth strategy.”

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company’s Corporate Performance & ESG division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. It supports regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own board of directors.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 623 M 6 096 M 6 096 M
Net income 2023 983 M 1 066 M 1 066 M
Net Debt 2023 2 376 M 2 576 M 2 576 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,4x
Yield 2023 1,86%
Capitalization 28 026 M 30 387 M 30 387 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,41x
EV / Sales 2024 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 20 056
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 113,45 €
Average target price 112,79 €
Spread / Average Target -0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER16.05%30 387
S&P GLOBAL, INC.0.24%107 186
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION12.65%60 561
RELX PLC12.28%60 232
MSCI, INC.16.71%43 466
EQUIFAX INC.0.55%24 081
