Xelidoni selects Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX for Risk Management

Xelidoni has chosen to implement award-winning software from Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), having selected the OneSumX for Risk Management solution.

Xelidoni uses blockchain technology to create a more efficient house rental process and address the issues associated with current rent deposit models. Its business model enables tenants to earn interest income on their deposit and streamline administrative processes for a faster, more secure, and convenient rental experience.

OneSumX for Risk Management gives banks and financial institutions advanced ways to measure, mitigate and manage financial and regulatory risk, featuring a fully scalable, dedicated data management platform that provides analytics and reporting with speed and accuracy.

“Xelidoni uses smart contracts to connect to our rental agency customers’ Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems,” said Joana Morais, Founder and CEO of Xelidoni. “We were looking for a strong, industry-recognized risk management solution to support our model, helping ensure that the data transfers between those agencies and Xelidoni are extremely fast and secured. With its industry-leading technology, Wolters Kluwer provides us a superior level of capabilities and domain expertise, enabling us to leverage the benefits of the blockchain and generate interest income to reward our clients’ tenants.”

“This arrangement builds on Wolters Kluwer’s longstanding strength in cultivating deep customer relationships, driving continuous engagement, and reinforcing our purpose in being a responsive and trusted partner to the clients we serve,” said Kris Van Bavel, Managing Director of Wolters Kluwer FRR for the EMEA region. “We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Xelidoni to deliver a risk management solution that will complement their offerings and support their long-term growth strategy.”

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company’s Corporate Performance & ESG division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. It supports regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own board of directors.

