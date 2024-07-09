CCH® Tagetik named an “Overall Leader” in Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility; rated by customers as a “high value” solution

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has been named an “Overall Leader” in Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® EPM Market Study, in recognition of its CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform.

The Wisdom of Crowds® EPM Market Study ranked CCH Tagetik as best-in-class for understanding customer business needs, follow up after the sale, overall value, product completeness of functionality, and ease of installation/configuration. The study also ranked CCH Tagetik as best-in-class for support professionalism and product knowledge, and technical support time to resolve problems. CCH Tagetik earned a perfect “Recommend” score from customers who participated in the study again this year, and customers also rated CCH Tagetik as a high-value solution, with a low total cost of ownership.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions at Wolters Kluwer, said:

"The continued success of CCH Tagetik – being named four years in a row as the Wisdom of Crowds® study’s ‘Overall Leader’ in both its Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models and consistently earning a perfect ‘Recommend’ score from our customers as well – reflects Wolters Kluwer’s relentless focus on customer-focused innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Wisdom of Crowds® is an annual analytical snapshot of the industry, based on customer input across a comprehensive performance measurement system that compares vendor performance data in planning technology and services. The study’s Vendor Credibility Model measures how customers “feel” about their vendor, including perceived value for the price paid, integrity, and whether they would recommend their vendor. Its Customer Experience Model gauges the real-world customer experience, measuring customer sentiment surrounding the product and all touch points including pre- and after-sales engagement.

Wolters Kluwer’s success in both categories reflects the comprehensive nature of its AI-empowered CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform, which is available in standard or SAP HANA versions. The unified platform offers a broad range of solutions that address extended planning, financial close and consolidation, ESG and regulatory requirements, and corporate tax including Global Minimum Tax. In 2024, Wolters Kluwer introduced new intelligent analytics capabilities to the platform, including AI-empowered intelligent disclosure, automapping, anomaly detection, and driver-based analysis, in addition to Ask AI, the company’s new GenAI tool that provides real-time, visual responses to text- and voice-based natural language queries.

Howard Dresner, Founder, and Chief Research Officer of Dresner Advisory, said:

“As businesses of all sizes continue to face a myriad of challenges and uncertainty, Enterprise Performance Management is a capability that can help them navigate that uncertainty with greater confidence. We congratulate Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik for its excellent performance in our 2024 customer-driven analysis of the market.”

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

