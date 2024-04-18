Wolters Kluwer N.V.
Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date18 apr 2024 - 10:10
Statutory nameWolters Kluwer N.V.
TitleShare Buyback Transaction Details April 11 - April 17, 2024
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202404180000000009_2024.04.18 Share Buyback Transactions April 11 - 17 2024.pdf(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 18 April 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 18 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2024 10:10:55 UTC.