Webinar will provide insights on CRA definitional changes

Compliance professionals from Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions will host a webinar this month to discuss key definitional changes under the final rule amending the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) regulations. The changes, as published in the Federal Register on February 1st, 2024, present significant interpretive questions for covered U.S. lenders and will be discussed in the webinar, “CRA Defined Terms – A look at key definitional changes under the modernized CRA regulations,” on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 1:00 PM C.T.

The new regulations contain new defined terms and update existing ones. Regulatory compliance professionals Jason Keller and Kris Stewart of the Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance division will provide an overview of these definitional changes to help guide CRA practitioners through their organizations’ updated rule implementation processes.

“Participants will leave with better insights into the new definitional terms and, importantly, how changes impact banks’ implementation of the modernized CRA,” said Vikram Savkar, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. “Understanding regulatory definitions is a fundamental prerequisite for comprehending the new regulation and ensuring its proper application in practice.”

Attendees will be the first to receive Wolters Kluwer’s newly completed CRA defined terms whitepaper, which provides a side-by-side comparison of terms used in the current regulation with those reflected in the final rule.

Reporters wishing to arrange an interview on navigating CRA compliance obligations with Wolters Kluwer experts, such as Keller and Stewart, are invited to contact David Feider, Associate Director, External Communications, Wolters Kluwer FCC.

