Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer was one of the best performers on the STOXX Europe 600 index on Wednesday after reporting accelerated organic growth in Q3, thanks to a recovery in its healthcare, tax, accounting, and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) businesses.



The group, which provides information, services, and professional software to businesses, recorded organic revenue growth of 6% for the quarter ended September, compared with a 5% increase for H1.

Revenue over the first nine months of the year grew by 7% at constant exchange rates, with a 7% increase in organic recurring revenue, which now accounts for 84% of the company's total business.



Wolters also maintained its forecast of an adjusted operating margin of between 27.1% and 27.5% this year, compared with 27.1% in 2024, with cash flow between €1.25bn and €1.30bn, compared with €1.276bn last year.



After completing a €1bn share buyback program, the group has decided to launch a new €200m share acquisition plan.



"This will enable it to take opportunistic advantage of the recent weakness in the share price," said one analyst.



On the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, the share price rose 1.7% on Wednesday afternoon following this announcement, but is still down around 32% YTD.