Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 19, 2023

WOLVERINE RESOURCES CORP.

Item 1.01 Entry into Material Definitive Agreement Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

On July 19, 2023, Wolverine Resources Corp. ("Wolverine") entered into a Second Amendment of the Purchase Agreement with Rich Resources Inc.("Rich") formerly 86835 Newfoundland & Labrador Corp. relating to the acquisition of a 40% interest in the Frog Property located in Labrador, Canada. Under the terms of the Second Amendment of the Purchase Agreement 24,000,000 common shares of Wolverine were issued to Rich and 12,000,000 Wolverine common shares held by each of Bruce Costerd and Luke Rich were cancelled.

