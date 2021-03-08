Rain or Shine: Hush Puppies Revolutionizes Conventional Rain Boot with Rain Sneaker Collection

ROCKFORD, Mich., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain boots are a popular fashion statement – whether it's raining or not. In fact, the Google search term "rain boot" increased in use by 41% in 2021 in the U.S., according to Google Trend Report.

Now, Hush Puppies, a global casual footwear brand empowered by optimism and dedicated to inspiring individuals to live life on the bright side, is taking this growing trend to the next level with the debut of its easy-on Rain Sneaker collection — a footwear line that reimagines the wet weather wardrobe staple.

"Our new Rain Sneaker is changing how we wear rain boots by redefining the style in the category," said Kate Pinkham, General Manager and Vice President of Hush Puppies. "Gone are the days of sacrificing style for functionality. What makes this shoe so unique is that it's part rubber welly and part fashionable sneaker, creating a uniquely modern silhouette. Added comfort, versatility and on-trend color combinations make this collection a true footwear innovation for both rain and sunshine."

Made from easy-clean rubber to keep feet dry even in the harshest downpours, the sneakers are designed with pull tabs and stretchy sides to easily slip on and off. Hush Puppies proprietary Bounce™ footbed technology provides energy rebound with every step and helps to retains its comfy cushioning.

The new fashion-forward Hush Puppies Rain Sneaker collection is available in five colorways: black houndstooth, blue dusk, pale blush, soft jade and olive camo. The Rain Sneakers are now available for purchase starting at $79.95 on HushPuppies.com, with select styles also available at Amazon and Zappos.

