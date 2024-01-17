The average consumer scrolls three marathons a year on their phone – The Marathumb Challenge app is designed to pit scrolling against steps, encouraging physical activity

ROCKFORD, Mich., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucony , a leading global performance running lifestyle brand, today announced the official launch of The Marathumb Challenge, a first-of-its-kind branded experience designed to help users outpace doom scrolling with physical steps.

Saucony is passionate about helping everyone get outside and move their feet. Understanding that life tends to get in the way, the brand partnered with market research company HarrisX to survey more than 1,000 Americans on how technology impacts their ability to enjoy the great outdoors. An eye-opening insight came to the forefront: The average person scrolls on their phone the distance of three marathons a year, equating to seventy-eight miles. With over 60% of Americans now reporting that their daily smartphone usage has increased year over year, Saucony proposes a simple alternative: Put down your phone and lace up with The Marathumb Challenge.

The Marathumb Challenge is a branded experience that measures the distance users scroll and pits it against the number of steps taken each day/week. For Android users, the platform uses a proprietary formula to pull metrics on screen time and actively compares scrolling distance to stepping distance for a real time view into how you're stacking up. For iOS users, the platform compares your steps to the average national distance scrolled per day/week. The first weekly challenge will kick off on Monday, January 22 and will continue for six weeks. With each new Marathumb Challenge, if a user moves farther than they scroll, rewards in the form of Saucony-branded merchandise will be theirs for the taking. Within the platform, users can track their daily and weekly progress, check out past wins, and motivate others by sharing completed challenges on their social media channels, tagging Saucony.

"With Americans scrolling the distance of three marathons a year on their smartphones, we've identified a fun and creative opportunity to challenge consumers to move their feet more than their feed," said Rob Griffiths, Saucony Brand President. "The launch of the Marathumb Challenge underscores Saucony's belief in the transformational power of movement, and we look forward to continuing to encourage everyone to live a better life by shifting the balance between screen time and step time."

To ensure the most comfortable running experience, Saucony has unveiled the Ride 17 sneaker, specifically designed to encourage consumers to swap screen time for run time. The Ride 17 is a lightweight running shoe crafted for both everyday movement and longer runs. Equipped with the latest PWRRUN+ midsole, the Ride 17 provides an unbeatable combination of cushioning and responsiveness. Consumers can experience a plush feel underfoot while enjoying the energy return that propels them forward, mile after mile. The new product is now available at the retail price of $140. To find a Saucony retailer near you, visit www.saucony.com.

The Marathumb Challenge platform is available for both iOS and Android users and can be downloaded via the Apple Store or Google Play for free. For additional information, follow Saucony on Facebook and Instagram.

About Saucony

Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including PWRRUN™ PB, PWRRUN+™, and SPEEDROLL™, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and serve all humans to live their best life by providing access to running, self-expression and creating a better world. For more information, go to www.saucony.com.

The Marathumb Challenge Terms & Conditions

Consumers can view the official United States rules, terms and conditions HERE. For Canada specific terms and conditions, visit HERE.

CONTACT: KWT Global, saucony@kwtglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saucony-calls-on-consumers-to-move-their-feet-more-than-their-feed-with-the-launch-of-the-marathumb-challenge-302036407.html

SOURCE Saucony