Saucony® x Bodega Launch Limited – Edition Sneaker Collab

The premium release features the iconic Grid Shadow 2 silhouette in a new grow light, with 'au naturale' earth shades

ROCKFORD, Mich. , Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucony, leading global performance running lifestyle brand, today announced its first collaboration of the year with longtime partner and renowned curator of fashion and streetwear Bodega. The limited-edition Bodega x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 'Jaunt Woven' will be available online at Bodega today Friday, Feb. 23 and Saucony.com beginning March 1.

The Bodega x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 'Jaunt Woven' combines stone washed 18oz canvas, hemp and cotton with rope laces to lock down the design ethos inspired by aimless adventure. The color scheme is reminiscent of earth tones and organic textures, with hints of Acid Lime and Red Alert – made for the new-age hippie.

"We took a signature Saucony design that has only previously been sold in athletic shoe materilizations and focused on a connection to the earth using all natural materials," said Saucony Senior Brand Marketing Manager Jason Faustino. "The design journey was aimed at mellowing out and breaking away from the stress and pressure of footwear design set by a long lineage of collaborations with Bodega, resulting in a premium release for free spirits."

Primarily made from woven hemp and featuring natural hues, the sneaker owes its definition to the contrasting weaves. The subtle distinctions in grain are the perfect focal point – from the loose gauge weave used on the toe and mid-foot to the cellular overlays and plain-woven tongue.

"We're excited to kick off our first footwear collaboration of 2024 with our friends at Saucony," said Matt Zaremba, Director of Marketing at Bodega. "Given the storied history and creativity between the brands, it's fitting to return to the essence of our partnership, building our Grid Shadow 2 'Jaunt Woven' from the Earth up. The laid-back aesthetic and focus on materials solidifies the 'Jaunt Woven' as the next chapter in our collaborative story that we think will become a favorite in any sneaker lover's collection."

Saucony and Bodega took inspiration from nature and stripped away the unnecessary. The sneaker boasts environmentally friendly design elements, including a molded EVA midsole cushioning with a speckled heel that looks like waves pulling you toward a recycled gum rubber outsole. The recycled mesh tongue, collar liner, and brushed nylex footbed cover contribute to both style and sustainability.

The release marks another milestone in the long lineage of successful collaborations between Saucony and Bodega. Bodega has been curating the finest selection of footwear, apparel and accessories for men and women since 2006 – through both brick and mortar and e-commerce retail.

To shop the collection, visit bdgastore.com beginning Friday, Feb. 23 and saucony.com beginning March 1.

About Saucony: Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including PWRRUN™ PB, PWRRUN+™, and SPEEDROLL™, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world. For more information, visit www.saucony.com.

About Bodega: Founded in 2006, Bodega has been a refuge and tool for a clandestine group of artists through the ideation and execution of creative endeavors examining the intersection of fashion, counterculture, community, and the arts. For more information, visit www.bdgastore.com.

SOURCE Saucony