Wolverine World Wide : hoe Guy' Joins Doorglass Company, ODL, Inc., as New Chief Financial Officer

ZEELAND, Mich., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ODL, Inc., a leading building products supplier of decorative and clear doorglass and entry treatments, announces Ron Woznick as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective August 9, 2021. Woznick joins Chairman & CEO Jeff Mulder, the third generation of the Mulder family to run the company, and President & COO Dave Klein to lead the organization.

Woznick, a Michigan native and graduate of the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, comes to ODL with meaningful financial executive experience at Wolverine Worldwide (NYSE: WWW), a global footwear company located in Rockford, Mich. In his over 26 years at Wolverine, Woznick served in various key leadership positions, identifying and harvesting business opportunities to drive value, and most recently led global sourcing in Hong Kong for the company's twelve brands. In his new role, Woznick will lead ODL's global finance, accounting, IT services and legal teams, and will be based in Zeeland, Mich. at the ODL corporate office.

"Ron complements our performance-oriented culture, and we believe his reputation for execution and achieving results make him a great fit here," said Jeff Mulder. "His experience and passion to join our purposeful, values-led organization will be a huge asset to our team."

ODL Inc. is a privately held leader in the building products industry for over 75 years. With an emphasis in fenestration, ODL's product offering includes innovative light and privacy control solutions, and clear and decorative doorglass.

About ODL, Inc.

ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945 and corporate headquarters are located in Zeeland, Michigan. Over 75 years later, the company offers products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Blink Blinds + Glass, Western Reflections and Kenyon's Glass. Product offerings include decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; custom decorative glass for windows, doors and transoms; and doorglass frames. Products are manufactured or distributed in Zeeland; Dallas; Valdosta, Georgia; Reno, Nevada; Hagerstown, Maryland; Gallatin, Tennessee; Grove City, Ohio; Matamoros, Mexico; Toronto and Calgary, Canada; and Liverpool, United Kingdom. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

