Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today announced that it expects to report its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to review results and discuss current business trends.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-4018 (international callers, please dial 1-201-689-8471) approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will be broadcast live and accessible under “Webcasts & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of www.wolverineworldwide.com.

A recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until March 21, 2024. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (international callers, please dial 1-412-317-6671). The access code for the replay is 13743855.

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE

Founded in 1883, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. The Company’s diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands includes Merrell®, Saucony®, Sweaty Betty®, Hush Puppies®, Wolverine®, Chaco®, Bates®, HYTEST®, and Stride Rite®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 140 years, the Company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207661035/en/