Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today announced that it expects to report its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to review results and discuss current business trends.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial 1-800-579-2543 (international callers, please dial 1-785-424-1789) approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will be broadcast live and accessible under “Webcasts & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of www.wolverineworldwide.com.

A recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until September 7, 2024. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (international callers, please dial 1-412-317-6671). The access code for the replay is 11156544.

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE

Founded in 1883, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is one of the world’s leading designers, marketers and licensors of branded casual footwear and apparel, performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, kids’ footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform footwear. The Company’s portfolio includes Merrell®, Saucony®, Sweaty Betty®, Hush Puppies®, Wolverine®, Chaco®, Bates®, HYTEST®, and Stride Rite®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 140 years, the Company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724444205/en/