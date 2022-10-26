Advanced search
    WWW   US9780971035

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC.

(WWW)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
17.26 USD   +5.50%
Wolverine Worldwide Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call for November 9, 2022

10/26/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today announced that it expects to report its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to review results and discuss current business trends.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-4018 (international callers, please dial 1-201-689-8471) approximately 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will be broadcast live and accessible under “Webcasts & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of www.wolverineworldwide.com.

A recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until December 9, 2022. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (international callers, please dial 1-412-317-6671). The access code for the replay is 13733728.

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, our products are designed to empower, engage and inspire our consumers every step of the way. The company’s portfolio includes Merrell®, Saucony®, Sweaty Betty®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Chaco®, Bates®, HYTEST®, and Stride Rite®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com or visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.


All news about WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC.
06:32aWolverine Worldwide Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call for November 9,..
BU
10/20Williams Trading Upgrades Wolverine World Wide to Buy From Hold; Price Target is $19
MT
09/30WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/27Merrell® chief marketing officer, janice tennant, named marketing leader of the year
PR
09/21Merrell signs two professional trail running athletes
PR
09/13Merrell® launches moab 3, the next generation of iconic hiking shoe
PR
09/13Merrell® Launches MOAB 3, the Next Generation of Iconic Hiking Shoe
CI
09/01Wolverine and Ram Truck Brand Debut 'Built for the Driven' Collection Benefitting the N..
AQ
08/19Moody's Downgrades Wolverine's CFR to Ba2 from Ba1
MT
08/18Merrell launches hiking club, further connecting women with the outdoors
PR
Analyst Recommendations on WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 737 M - -
Net income 2022 219 M - -
Net Debt 2022 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,29x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 1 359 M 1 359 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 68,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 17,26 $
Average target price 24,63 $
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brendan L. Hoffman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Stornant Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Blake W. Krueger Executive Chairman
James David Zwiers Group President-Global Operations
Dee Slater Chief Investment Officer & SVP-Central Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC.-40.09%1 359
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-1.28%9 795
PUMA SE-56.45%6 987
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-52.23%6 829
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-17.21%5 595
CROCS, INC.-37.98%4 902