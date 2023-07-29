Wonder Electricals Ltd is an India-based integrated engineering company. The Company is engaged in the design and manufacturing of solutions for local and international consumer durable fan brands. It offers end-to-end product solutions under two business models, i.e., OEM and ODM. Under the OEM model, it provides services ranging from sourcing, manufacturing, quality testing and packaging, and logistics to customers across its product verticals. Under the ODM model, it develops and designs products in-house at its research and development (R&D) center and undertakes the manufacture and supply of these products to companies in India. The Company's products include BLDC fans, ceiling fans, exhaust fans, pedestal fans, and TPW fans. It operates over two manufacturing facilities, which include Raipur Industrial Area, Uttarakhand, India, and Industrial Park Kucharam Village, Hyderabad, Telangana.