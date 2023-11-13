Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2023) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") today announced its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023. All financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q3 Financial Highlights:

WonderFi's wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, Bitbuy, Coinsquare, and SmartPay generated revenues of $9.9 million.

Net loss per share decreased to ($0.02) in Q3 2023, compared with a net loss per share of ($0.04) in Q3 2022.

Total cash and digital assets of $32.9 million and investments of $15.7 million, as of September 30, 2023.

Total Bitbuy and Coinsquare client assets under custody exceed $695 million, as of September 30, 2023.

WonderFi's crypto-payments subsidiary SmartPay generated positive cash-flow.

Q3 Operational Highlights:

Bitbuy and Coinsquare processed over $505 million in trading volumes, with SmartPay processing over $168 million in payment volumes.

14% increase in average monthly active users across Bitbuy and Coinsquare compared to Q2 2023.

SmartPay onboarded 24 new merchants in Q3, with a 53% increase in total revenues in Q3 2023 when compared to Q3 2022 ($1.36 million vs. $892,000).

31% increase in Bitbuy users staking when compared to Q2 2023, driven by the introduction of staking for ATOM and NEAR.

Integrated the operations of Bitbuy, Coinsquare and CoinSmart, reducing our overall full-time employee headcount from 148 to 93 as part of streamlining initiatives.

Successfully migrated the Coinberry client accounts on to the Bitbuy platform, realizing operational and cost synergies in Q3.

"Q3 was a transformational period for WonderFi. After acquiring Coinsquare, and CoinSmart and streamlining our operations, we are entering Q4 as a truly different business. Our focus on financial sustainability, and the integration of strategic acquisitions, has demonstrated our ability to navigate the current market dynamics effectively," said Dean Skurka, CEO and President of WonderFi.

"We are entering Q4 with a strong balance sheet, higher revenues, improving market conditions, and operational efficiency efforts well underway. Through further cost optimization and improved economies of scale, WonderFi is on track to deliver positive adjusted-EBITDA in Q4 2023."

Subsequent to September 30, 2023:

WonderFi was cash-flow positive on a consolidated basis during the month of October 2023.

Bitbuy and Coinsquare retail trading platforms have seen a 53% increase in average daily trading volumes to start November, when compared to the October 2023 average daily trading volume.

Total Bitbuy and Coinsquare client assets under custody exceed $875 million, as of November 10, 2023.

Successfully migrated the CoinSmart client accounts on to the Bitbuy platform, with further operational and cost synergies expected to be realized in Q4 2023.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi owns, operates, incubates, and invests across the global digital asset ecosystem. They own and operate two of Canada's most well-known and established crypto trading platforms Coinsquare and Bitbuy, as well as SmartPay, a global crypto payment processing platform. WonderFi is also the largest shareholder of Tetra, a leading Canadian digital asset custodian.

With a collective user base of over 1.6 million registered Canadians and a combined assets under custody exceeding $875 million, WonderFi boasts one of the largest communities of crypto investors within a single regulated ecosystem in Canada.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

