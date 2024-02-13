Partnership will Bring Immersive News to one of Canada's Largest Crypto Investor Communities

First in Series of Planned New Features to Boost Monthly Active Users and Time Spent In-App

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2024) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") today announced its partnership with The Tie, the leading provider of information services for the digital asset industry. Under the partnership, The Tie will be providing reliable and comprehensive real-time news to Coinsquare users directly within its mobile and desktop applications.

The Tie services more than 150 clients including the leading traditional and crypto-native hedge funds, liquidity providers, trading venues, token issuers, banks, asset managers, and other institutional market participants. Coinsquare is the only Canadian based crypto trading platform to partner with The Tie, and the feature is expected to launch on Coinsquare before the end of Q1 2024.

"We're excited to integrate The Tie's real-time crypto news feed into Coinsquare's platform to provide traders with timely, accurate information about the markets they are trading. This enhancement will empower our users to make informed decisions and will elevate the overall experience on Coinsquare's mobile application and website. We're dedicated to delivering innovative tools that enable traders to navigate the markets with confidence, and are excited to add a feature that will keep our users informed and engaged," commented Dean Skurka, President and Chief Executive Officer of WonderFi.



"We're thrilled to partner with Coinsquare, a trusted and regulated leader in the Canadian crypto space. This collaboration combines Coinsquare's established user base with The Tie's real-time data and insights, providing Canadian traders with unparalleled resources to navigate the crypto markets effectively," added Joshua Frank, Co-Founder and CEO of The Tie.

To kick off the partnership, Dean Skurka will be speaking at "Innovate Denver" on February 28th, 2024, which is The Tie's event being hosted during the annual ETHDenver conference.

ABOUT THE TIE

The Tie is the leading provider of information services for digital assets. The Tie Terminal is the fastest and most comprehensive workstation for institutional digital asset investors. The Tie Terminal brings together real-time news from thousands of primary sources, with sentiment analytics, spot and derivatives, alternative, and on-chain data in a powerful and intuitive platform.

The Tie's clients include the leading traditional and crypto-native hedge funds, OTC desks, market makers, trading venues, banks, sell-side firms, and other institutional market participants.

For more information, visit www.thetie.io.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi owns and operates leading digital asset businesses in Canada. WonderFi is the holding company for Bitbuy and Coinsquare, two of Canada's largest crypto trading platforms and SmartPay, a crypto payments processing platform.

With a collective user base of over 1.6 million registered Canadians and a combined assets under custody exceeding $1 billion, WonderFi serves one of the largest crypto investor communities in Canada.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact:

Media / Investor Relations

Charlie Aikenhead

Invest@wonder.fi

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the beliefs of WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi" or the "Company") regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "planned", "estimated", "soon", "potential", "anticipate" or variations of such words.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not approved or disapproved of the information contained in this release. Except as may be required by applicable law, WonderFi disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197647