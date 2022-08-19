WonderFi Technologies : Q3 2022 Financial Statements_WNDR

Under National Instrument 51-102, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements required to be filed, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of WonderiFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "WonderFi") have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of WonderFi.
The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Charted Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Note(s)
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5
15,026,177
20,346,956
Trade and other receivables
6
4,118,146
94,759
Prepaid expenses
1,240,678
811,246
Digital Asset inventory
7
1,584,867
-
Digital Assets
8
3,984,147
4,110,325
Client assets
9
186,778,790
-
Loan receivable
13
606,411
-
Income tax receivable
423,191
-
Total current assets
213,762,407
25,363,286
Property and equipment
10
381,874
8,934
Right-of-use assets
11
345,796
-
Intangible assets
4, 12
78,180,210
-
Goodwill
4
59,375,611
-
Deferred tax assets
37,080
-
Investments
14
3,528,364
-
Total assets
355,611,342
25,372,220
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
16
8,922,120
470,010
Current portion of lease liabilities
11
119,722
-
Due to related parties
15
1,610
65,370
Client liabilities
9
186,778,790
-
Total current liabilities
195,822,242
535,380
Warrant liabilities
2,508,133
-
Long term lease liabilities
11
228,694
-
Total liabilities
198,559,069
535,380
Shareholder's equity
Share capital
17
178,606,525
28,619,942
Contributed surplus
9,618,851
1,292,008
Subscriptions receivable
(12,500)
(12,500)
Deficit
(31,160,603)
(5,062,610)
Total shareholder's equity
157,052,273
24,836,840
Total shareholder's equity and liabilities
355,611,342
25,372,220
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Nine months ended June 30,
Note(s)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
2,896,275
-
3,150,254
-
Expenses
Salaries and wages
2,835,896
95,267
4,637,807
95,267
Bank and transaction fees
637,362
-
781,376
-
Marketing
1,535,029
607
4,447,193
2,460
Professional fees and consulting
1,521,464
420,205
13,481,319
445,701
IT expenses
551,185
-
649,376
-
Depreciation and amortization
10, 11, 12
2,362,689
291
2,557,227
291
Share-based payments
15, 17
2,259,805
103,235
4,752,639
498,763
General and administrative expenses
1,597,144
85,686
2,477,072
102,055
Operating loss
(10,404,299)
(705,291)
(30,633,755)
(1,144,537)
Other (gain) loss
Revaluation of inventory
7
2,049,825
-
1,921,913
-
Finance income
(15,264)
(1,823)
(52,100)
(1,825)
Finance expense
5,957
-
5,957
-
Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities
(7,628,835)
-
(15,626,435)
-
Share issuance cost
-
-
2,305,885
-
Loss on revaluation of Digital Assets
8
5,485,650
298,115
5,700,611
298,115
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(76,059)
(9,148)
99,334
(4,288)
Realized loss on revaluation of Digital Assets
8
992,825
-
994,613
-
Net loss before income taxes
(11,218,398)
(992,435)
(25,983,533)
(1,436,539)
Income tax expense
114,460
28,640
114,460
-
Net loss for the period
(11,332,858)
(1,021,075)
(26,097,993)
(1,436,539)
Other comprehensive income
Loss on revaluation of Digital Assets, net of tax
-
183,506
-
-
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(11,332,858)
(1,204,581)
(26,097,993)
(1,436,539)
Basic and fully diluted per share
(0.07)
(0.03)
(0.24)
(0.05)
Weighted average number of common shares
163,333,067
30,616,774
106,747,873
26,213,512
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
