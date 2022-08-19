WonderFi Technologies : Q3 2022 Financial Statements_WNDR

For the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements required to be filed, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of WonderiFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "WonderFi") have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of WonderFi.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Charted Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2