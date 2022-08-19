Log in
WONDERFI TECHNOLOGIES INC.

04:14pWONDERFI TECHNOLOGIES : Q3 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis WNDR
PU
04:14pWONDERFI TECHNOLOGIES : Q3 2022 Financial Statements_WNDR
PU
08/15WonderFi Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
WonderFi Technologies : Q3 2022 Financial Statements_WNDR

08/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
WonderFi Technologies Inc.

(formerly Austpro Energy Corporation)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

0

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

2

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

4

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

5

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

7 - 36

1

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements required to be filed, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of WonderiFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "WonderFi") have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of WonderFi.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Charted Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Note(s)

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5

15,026,177

20,346,956

Trade and other receivables

6

4,118,146

94,759

Prepaid expenses

1,240,678

811,246

Digital Asset inventory

7

1,584,867

-

Digital Assets

8

3,984,147

4,110,325

Client assets

9

186,778,790

-

Loan receivable

13

606,411

-

Income tax receivable

423,191

-

Total current assets

213,762,407

25,363,286

Property and equipment

10

381,874

8,934

Right-of-use assets

11

345,796

-

Intangible assets

4, 12

78,180,210

-

Goodwill

4

59,375,611

-

Deferred tax assets

37,080

-

Investments

14

3,528,364

-

Total assets

355,611,342

25,372,220

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

16

8,922,120

470,010

Current portion of lease liabilities

11

119,722

-

Due to related parties

15

1,610

65,370

Client liabilities

9

186,778,790

-

Total current liabilities

195,822,242

535,380

Warrant liabilities

2,508,133

-

Long term lease liabilities

11

228,694

-

Total liabilities

198,559,069

535,380

Shareholder's equity

Share capital

17

178,606,525

28,619,942

Contributed surplus

9,618,851

1,292,008

Subscriptions receivable

(12,500)

(12,500)

Deficit

(31,160,603)

(5,062,610)

Total shareholder's equity

157,052,273

24,836,840

Total shareholder's equity and liabilities

355,611,342

25,372,220

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

Nine months ended June 30,

Note(s)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

2,896,275

-

3,150,254

-

Expenses

Salaries and wages

2,835,896

95,267

4,637,807

95,267

Bank and transaction fees

637,362

-

781,376

-

Marketing

1,535,029

607

4,447,193

2,460

Professional fees and consulting

1,521,464

420,205

13,481,319

445,701

IT expenses

551,185

-

649,376

-

Depreciation and amortization

10, 11, 12

2,362,689

291

2,557,227

291

Share-based payments

15, 17

2,259,805

103,235

4,752,639

498,763

General and administrative expenses

1,597,144

85,686

2,477,072

102,055

Operating loss

(10,404,299)

(705,291)

(30,633,755)

(1,144,537)

Other (gain) loss

Revaluation of inventory

7

2,049,825

-

1,921,913

-

Finance income

(15,264)

(1,823)

(52,100)

(1,825)

Finance expense

5,957

-

5,957

-

Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities

(7,628,835)

-

(15,626,435)

-

Share issuance cost

-

-

2,305,885

-

Loss on revaluation of Digital Assets

8

5,485,650

298,115

5,700,611

298,115

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(76,059)

(9,148)

99,334

(4,288)

Realized loss on revaluation of Digital Assets

8

992,825

-

994,613

-

Net loss before income taxes

(11,218,398)

(992,435)

(25,983,533)

(1,436,539)

Income tax expense

114,460

28,640

114,460

-

Net loss for the period

(11,332,858)

(1,021,075)

(26,097,993)

(1,436,539)

Other comprehensive income

Loss on revaluation of Digital Assets, net of tax

-

183,506

-

-

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(11,332,858)

(1,204,581)

(26,097,993)

(1,436,539)

Basic and fully diluted per share

(0.07)

(0.03)

(0.24)

(0.05)

Weighted average number of common shares

163,333,067

30,616,774

106,747,873

26,213,512

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Austpro Energy Corporation published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 20:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
