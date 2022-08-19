WonderFi Technologies : Q3 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis WNDR

Log in
Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022

WonderFi Technologies Inc.

(formerly Austpro Energy Corporation)

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022

WonderFi Technologies Inc. Q3 2022 MD&A

0

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE

INTRODUCTION

2

COMPANY OVERVIEW

2

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

4

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

6

SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION

8

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

9

SHARE CAPITAL

10

OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS

10

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS & RISKS

11

OTHER RISK FACTORS

15

RECENT AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

39

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

40

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

47

CAUTION REGARDING NON-IFRS MEASURES

48

MANAGEMENT'S REPORT ON INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

49

GLOSSARY

50

WonderFi Technologies Inc. Q3 2022 MD&A

1

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022

INTRODUCTION

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for WonderFi Technologies Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "the Company"), dated August 15, 2022, should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and its accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ("interim financial statements"), along with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and its accompanying notes ("annual financial statements") for the year ended September 31, 2021.

Some of the information in this MD&A contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. See the "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of this MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with those statements.

The Company's interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All amounts in this MD&A, the Company's interim financial statements and the annual financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted.

The Company utilizes non-IFRS measures in assessing operating performance. Non-IFRS financial performance measures exclude the impact of certain items and are used internally when analyzing operating performance. Please refer to the "Caution Regarding Non-IFRS Measures" section of this MD&A for more information. This MD&A contains various terms related to the Company's business and industry which are defined in the "Glossary" section of this MD&A.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

The Company operates through two corporate subsidiaries and reportable segments: WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi") and Bitbuy Holdings Inc. ("Bitbuy").

WonderFi's operations seek to simplify user interaction with the emerging business sector of Decentralized Finance through its suite of software products. WonderFi's team of industry experts have over 20 years of cumulative experience building blockchain applications and is focused on integrating protocols and simplifying the complexities that are preventing wider adoption of the technology.

Bitbuy's mission is to provide a convenient, secure, trusted and compliant trading platform for Canadians seeking efficient pricing of Digital Assets denominated in Canadian dollars. Bitbuy provides value to its users by fostering connectivity to Canadian fiat payment systems, enabling its users to move funds from their existing financial institutions to Bitbuy's platform (the "Platform") so as to execute self-directed purchase or sale transactions using Digital Asset trading pairs listed on the Platform.

WonderFi Technologies Inc. Q3 2022 MD&A

2

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Acquisition of Coinberry

On April 18th, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Coinberry Limited ("Coinberry"), one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms and Canada's first pure-play licensed crypto broker. WonderFi received regulatory approval from the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") on May 27th, 2022, and subsequent to the quarter, on July 4th, 2022, the Company announced the closing of the acquisition ("Coinberry Acquisition"). Under the terms of the Coinberry Acquisition, among other things, the Company acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Coinberry. The consideration paid consisted of an aggregate of 28,925,645 newly issued common shares of WonderFi, the majority of which were subject to certain lock-up requirements. A copy of the definitive agreement with respect to the Coinberry Acquisition is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Coinberry was founded in 2017 and has become one of Canada's leading crypto trading platforms with over $1 billion transacted to date. Coinberry currently features 39 of the top cryptocurrency trading pairs and services over 220,000 users, with over $13M in revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. With the acquisition of Coinberry and together with Bitbuy, WonderFi maintains one of the largest communities of Web3 users in Canada and is one of Canada's largest employers of crypto-industry professionals.

Toronto Stock Exchange Listing

On June 20, 2022, the Company announced that its common shares and two series of warrants will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") effective at the market opening on June 22, 2022. Company's common shares are traded under its existing symbol, "WNDR", and its two series of warrants trade under the symbols "WNDR.WT.A" and "WNDR.WT.B", respectively.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "WONDF" on OTC markets in the United States and under the symbol A3C166 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

Executive and Board appointments

On April 8th, 2022, the Company announced the appointment of Adam Garetson as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer of the Company, effective April 11, 2022. Mr. Garetson brings over a decade of experience providing legal and regulatory advice to public companies across various sectors. Mr. Garetson most recently served as Director and Senior Counsel at the Royal Bank of Canada, and during his career has provided legal guidance on blockchain products and crypto assets, as well as cross-border trading and corporate finance transactions, and has engaged with securities commissions, exchanges, and regulatory bodies such as the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

The Company also announced the appointment of Torstein Braaten as Chief Compliance Officer of the Company, effective May 23, 2022. Mr. Braaten brings over three decades of experience providing compliance

WonderFi Technologies Inc. Q3 2022 MD&A

3

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022

advise to Banks and Investment Dealers. Mr. Braaten will continue to serve as Head of regulatory Affairs and Chief Compliance officer at Bitbuy Technologies Inc. During his career Mr. Braaten has provided Compliance and Risk guidance to Global Bank Trading Desks and led the growth of two regulated 'Alternative Trading Systems' in Canada. Mr. Braaten has participated in many advisory committees to regulatory bodies such as the OSC and the IIROC with respect to trading rules and crypto assets.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

(CAD$ except where indicated)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

For the periods ended as indicated

Jun. 30 2021

% Change

Jun. 30 2021

% Change

Jun. 30 2022

Jun. 30 2022

Revenues

2,896,275

-

nm

3,150,254

-

nm

Salaries and wages

2,835,896

95,267

nm

4,637,807

95,267

nm

Professional fees and consulting

1,521,464

420,205

262%

13,481,319

445,701

nm

Share-based payments

2,259,805

103,235

nm

4,752,639

498,763

853%

Marketing

1,535,029

607

nm

4,447,193

2,460

nm

Depreciation and amortization

2,362,689

291

nm

2,557,227

291

nm

Bank and transaction fees

637,362

-

nm

781,376

-

nm

IT expenses

551,185

-

nm

649,376

-

nm

General and administrative expenses

1,597,144

85,686

nm

2,477,072

102,055

nm

Operating loss

(10,404,299)

(705,291)

nm

(30,633,755)

(1,144,537)

nm

Operating margin

359%

-

-

972%

-

-

Net financial expenses (income)

814,099

287,144

184%

(4,650,222)

292,002

nm

Net loss before taxes

(11,218,398)

(992,435)

nm

(25,983,533)

(1,436,539)

nm

Income tax recovery

114,460

28,640

300%

114,460

-

nm

Net loss

(11,332,858)

(1,021,075)

nm

(26,097,993)

(1,436,539)

nm

Basic loss per share

(0.08)

(0.03)

-

(0.25)

(0.05)

-

EBITDA (1)

(8,861,119)

(993,967)

791%

(23,435,670)

(1,438,073)

nm

EBITDA margin (1)

306%

-

-

744%

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

(4,863,037)

(444,593)

994%

(11,607,784)

(488,311)

nm

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)

168%

-

-

368%

-

-

  1. EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-IFRS performance measures; please refer to the heading "Caution Regarding Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" at the end of this MD&A regarding the use of non-IFRS Measures.

Revenues

Revenues were $2.9 million and $3.2 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $nil for the same three and nine month ended period in 2021. The increase in revenue was due to the acquisition of Bitbuy and represents the activity of Bitbuy from March 25, 2022 to June 30, 2022. Bitbuy has five revenue streams:

  • Trading fees charged when customers buy or sell cryptocurrencies;
  • Fees earned when cryptocurrencies are transferred out by customers;

WonderFi Technologies Inc. Q3 2022 MD&A

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Austpro Energy Corporation published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 20:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
