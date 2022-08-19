WonderFi Technologies : Q3 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis WNDR

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022

INTRODUCTION

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for WonderFi Technologies Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "the Company"), dated August 15, 2022, should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and its accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ("interim financial statements"), along with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and its accompanying notes ("annual financial statements") for the year ended September 31, 2021.

Some of the information in this MD&A contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. See the "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of this MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with those statements.

The Company's interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All amounts in this MD&A, the Company's interim financial statements and the annual financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted.

The Company utilizes non-IFRS measures in assessing operating performance. Non-IFRS financial performance measures exclude the impact of certain items and are used internally when analyzing operating performance. Please refer to the "Caution Regarding Non-IFRS Measures" section of this MD&A for more information. This MD&A contains various terms related to the Company's business and industry which are defined in the "Glossary" section of this MD&A.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

The Company operates through two corporate subsidiaries and reportable segments: WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi") and Bitbuy Holdings Inc. ("Bitbuy").

WonderFi's operations seek to simplify user interaction with the emerging business sector of Decentralized Finance through its suite of software products. WonderFi's team of industry experts have over 20 years of cumulative experience building blockchain applications and is focused on integrating protocols and simplifying the complexities that are preventing wider adoption of the technology.

Bitbuy's mission is to provide a convenient, secure, trusted and compliant trading platform for Canadians seeking efficient pricing of Digital Assets denominated in Canadian dollars. Bitbuy provides value to its users by fostering connectivity to Canadian fiat payment systems, enabling its users to move funds from their existing financial institutions to Bitbuy's platform (the "Platform") so as to execute self-directed purchase or sale transactions using Digital Asset trading pairs listed on the Platform.