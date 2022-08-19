WonderFi Technologies : Q3 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis WNDR
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022
WonderFi Technologies Inc.
(formerly Austpro Energy Corporation)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PAGE
INTRODUCTION
2
COMPANY OVERVIEW
2
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
4
RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES
6
SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION
8
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
9
SHARE CAPITAL
10
OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS
10
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS & RISKS
11
OTHER RISK FACTORS
15
RECENT AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
39
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
40
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
47
CAUTION REGARDING NON-IFRS MEASURES
48
MANAGEMENT'S REPORT ON INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING
49
GLOSSARY
50
INTRODUCTION
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for WonderFi Technologies Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "the Company"), dated August 15, 2022, should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and its accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ("interim financial statements"), along with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and its accompanying notes ("annual financial statements") for the year ended September 31, 2021.
Some of the information in this MD&A contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. See the "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of this MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with those statements.
The Company's interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All amounts in this MD&A, the Company's interim financial statements and the annual financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted.
The Company utilizes non-IFRS measures in assessing operating performance. Non-IFRS financial performance measures exclude the impact of certain items and are used internally when analyzing operating performance. Please refer to the "Caution Regarding Non-IFRS Measures" section of this MD&A for more information. This MD&A contains various terms related to the Company's business and industry which are defined in the "Glossary" section of this MD&A.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
The Company operates through two corporate subsidiaries and reportable segments: WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi") and Bitbuy Holdings Inc. ("Bitbuy").
WonderFi's operations seek to simplify user interaction with the emerging business sector of Decentralized Finance through its suite of software products. WonderFi's team of industry experts have over 20 years of cumulative experience building blockchain applications and is focused on integrating protocols and simplifying the complexities that are preventing wider adoption of the technology.
Bitbuy's mission is to provide a convenient, secure, trusted and compliant trading platform for Canadians seeking efficient pricing of Digital Assets denominated in Canadian dollars. Bitbuy provides value to its users by fostering connectivity to Canadian fiat payment systems, enabling its users to move funds from their existing financial institutions to Bitbuy's platform (the "Platform") so as to execute self-directed purchase or sale transactions using Digital Asset trading pairs listed on the Platform.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Acquisition of Coinberry
On April 18th, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Coinberry Limited ("Coinberry"), one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms and Canada's first pure-play licensed crypto broker. WonderFi received regulatory approval from the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") on May 27th, 2022, and subsequent to the quarter, on July 4th, 2022, the Company announced the closing of the acquisition ("Coinberry Acquisition"). Under the terms of the Coinberry Acquisition, among other things, the Company acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Coinberry. The consideration paid consisted of an aggregate of 28,925,645 newly issued common shares of WonderFi, the majority of which were subject to certain lock-up requirements. A copy of the definitive agreement with respect to the Coinberry Acquisition is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Coinberry was founded in 2017 and has become one of Canada's leading crypto trading platforms with over $1 billion transacted to date. Coinberry currently features 39 of the top cryptocurrency trading pairs and services over 220,000 users, with over $13M in revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. With the acquisition of Coinberry and together with Bitbuy, WonderFi maintains one of the largest communities of Web3 users in Canada and is one of Canada's largest employers of crypto-industry professionals.
Toronto Stock Exchange Listing
On June 20, 2022, the Company announced that its common shares and two series of warrants will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") effective at the market opening on June 22, 2022. Company's common shares are traded under its existing symbol, "WNDR", and its two series of warrants trade under the symbols "WNDR.WT.A" and "WNDR.WT.B", respectively.
The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "WONDF" on OTC markets in the United States and under the symbol A3C166 on the Frankfurt Exchange.
Executive and Board appointments
On April 8th, 2022, the Company announced the appointment of Adam Garetson as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer of the Company, effective April 11, 2022. Mr. Garetson brings over a decade of experience providing legal and regulatory advice to public companies across various sectors. Mr. Garetson most recently served as Director and Senior Counsel at the Royal Bank of Canada, and during his career has provided legal guidance on blockchain products and crypto assets, as well as cross-border trading and corporate finance transactions, and has engaged with securities commissions, exchanges, and regulatory bodies such as the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)
The Company also announced the appointment of Torstein Braaten as Chief Compliance Officer of the Company, effective May 23, 2022. Mr. Braaten brings over three decades of experience providing compliance
advise to Banks and Investment Dealers. Mr. Braaten will continue to serve as Head of regulatory Affairs and Chief Compliance officer at Bitbuy Technologies Inc. During his career Mr. Braaten has provided Compliance and Risk guidance to Global Bank Trading Desks and led the growth of two regulated 'Alternative Trading Systems' in Canada. Mr. Braaten has participated in many advisory committees to regulatory bodies such as the OSC and the IIROC with respect to trading rules and crypto assets.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
(CAD$ except where indicated)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
For the periods ended as indicated
Jun. 30 2021
% Change
Jun. 30 2021
% Change
Jun. 30 2022
Jun. 30 2022
Revenues
2,896,275
-
nm
3,150,254
-
nm
Salaries and wages
2,835,896
95,267
nm
4,637,807
95,267
nm
Professional fees and consulting
1,521,464
420,205
262%
13,481,319
445,701
nm
Share-based payments
2,259,805
103,235
nm
4,752,639
498,763
853%
Marketing
1,535,029
607
nm
4,447,193
2,460
nm
Depreciation and amortization
2,362,689
291
nm
2,557,227
291
nm
Bank and transaction fees
637,362
-
nm
781,376
-
nm
IT expenses
551,185
-
nm
649,376
-
nm
General and administrative expenses
1,597,144
85,686
nm
2,477,072
102,055
nm
Operating loss
(10,404,299)
(705,291)
nm
(30,633,755)
(1,144,537)
nm
Operating margin
359%
-
-
972%
-
-
Net financial expenses (income)
814,099
287,144
184%
(4,650,222)
292,002
nm
Net loss before taxes
(11,218,398)
(992,435)
nm
(25,983,533)
(1,436,539)
nm
Income tax recovery
114,460
28,640
300%
114,460
-
nm
Net loss
(11,332,858)
(1,021,075)
nm
(26,097,993)
(1,436,539)
nm
Basic loss per share
(0.08)
(0.03)
-
(0.25)
(0.05)
-
EBITDA (1)
(8,861,119)
(993,967)
791%
(23,435,670)
(1,438,073)
nm
EBITDA margin (1)
306%
-
-
744%
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
(4,863,037)
(444,593)
994%
(11,607,784)
(488,311)
nm
Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)
168%
-
-
368%
-
-
EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-IFRS performance measures; please refer to the heading "Caution Regarding Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" at the end of this MD&A regarding the use of non-IFRS Measures.
Revenues
Revenues were $2.9 million and $3.2 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $nil for the same three and nine month ended period in 2021. The increase in revenue was due to the acquisition of Bitbuy and represents the activity of Bitbuy from March 25, 2022 to June 30, 2022. Bitbuy has five revenue streams:
Trading fees charged when customers buy or sell cryptocurrencies;
Fees earned when cryptocurrencies are transferred out by customers;
WonderFi Technologies Inc. Q3 2022 MD&A
4
