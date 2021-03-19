Wonderful Sky Financial : CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WONDERFUL SKY FINANCIAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1260)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board announces that Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu ("Deloitte") has resigned as auditor of the Company with effect from 19 March 2021 as Deloitte and the Company could not reach a consensus on the auditors' remuneration for the year ending 31 March 2021. Deloitte has confirmed to the Company that except for the above, there are no other matters connected with its resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders").

Both the Board and the audit committee of the Company confirmed that, other than disagreement regarding the auditors' remuneration, there was no any other disagreement between the Company and Deloitte and there were no circumstances connected with the resignation of Deloitte as auditors of the Company which should be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Board further announces that Mazars CPA Limited ("Mazars") has been appointed as auditor of the Company with effect from 19 March 2021 to fill the casual vacancy occasioned by the resignation of Deloitte and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Deloitte for its professional services and support in the past years.

Hong Kong, 19 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Tianni and Ms. Liu Lin; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Li Ling Xiu, Ms. Lam Yim Kei, Sally and Ms. Lee Wing Sze, Rosa.