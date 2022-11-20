Wonderla Holidays : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Date: 20/11/2022 The General Manager, Listing Department, The Vice President, Listing Department, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, P.J. Tower, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001. 'Exchange Plaza', Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. Fax: 022 - 2272 3121/ 1278/ 1557 Fax: 022 - 26598237/38 E-Mail: corp.relations@bseindia.com E-Mail: cmlist@nse.co.in Scrip ID: WONDERLA Scrip Code: 538268 Symbol: WONDERLA Dear Sir/ Madam, Sub: Q2 FY23 earnings concall transcript (Revised) This has reference to Q2 FY23 earnings concall transcript uploaded on the exchanges dated November 15, 2022 pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. In this connection, we would like to inform that the aforesaid Q2 FY23 earnings concall transcript submitted to stock exchanges contain typographic error caused inadvertently. On Page 8 of 19 : Investments in Orrisa already made is inadvertently printed as 70 crores whereas management said 7-8 crores. We affirm that there are no other changes in the Q2 FY23 earnings concall transcript. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused in this regard. Kindly take revised Q2 FY23 earnings concall transcript on your records. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Wonderla Holidays Ltd YELLAMRAJU Digitally signed by YELLAMRAJU SRINIVASULU SRINIVASULU RAJU RAJU, c=IN, o=PERSONAL, DN: cn=YELLAMRAJU SRINIVASULU RAJU email=ysraju27@gmail.com Date: 2022.11.20 18:38:35 +05'30' Srinivasulu Raju Y Company Secretary

"Wonderla Holidays Limited Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call" November 10, 2022 MANAGEMENT: MR. ARUN CHITTILAPPILLY - MANAGING DIRECTOR - WONDERLA HOLIDAYS LIMITED MR. SATHEESH SESHADRI - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - WONDERLA HOLIDAYS LIMITED MODERATOR: MR. ADHIDEV CHATTOPADHYAY - ICICI SECURITIES Page 1 of 19

Wonderla Holidays Limited November 10, 2022 Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Wonderla Holidays Limited Q2 FY '23 Results Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal and operator our pressing star and zero on your touchtone telephone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Adhidev Chattopadhyay from ICICI Securities Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir. Adhidev Chattopadhyay: Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Wonderla Holidays Limited Q2 FY '23 Results Call. Today from the management, we have with us Mr. Arun Chittilappilly, the Managing Director; and Mr. Satheesh Seshadri, the Chief Financial Officer. I'd now like to hand the call over to the management for their opening remarks. Over to you, gentlemen. Thank you. Arun Chittilappilly: Good afternoon, everyone. This is Arun Chittilappilly, Managing Director of Wonderla Holidays. Welcome to our con call. So welcome to our Q2 and H1 FY '23 earnings call. Joining me on this call is Satheesh Seshadri, our CFO. I hope everyone had a great time over the recent festivities. I'm very proud to share that we've been consistently raising the bar with our performance and scaling new heights. We had a blockbuster results in Q1 FY '23 and as well as Q2, building on the strong momentum that we have registered the best ever revenue performance in our second quarter as well. We have been at the forefront of the experiential industry in India, and people are increasingly exploring their adventurous side and looking for high thrill and that's what we have seen as a result in Q2. Historically, Q2 has been seasonally challenging, and a weak quarter marks a potential rain in Southern India. This year as well, we've had unseasonal rains in many parts of our -- including Bangalore, Kochi and Hyderabad. Page 2 of 19

Wonderla Holidays Limited November 10, 2022 Our strategic efforts are to drive footfall quite easily, we get a good response. Initiatives like add-on park site events, enhanced digital marketing, reaching the young audiences and judicious pricing strategy have enabled us to effectively pull our audience. We also ran very innovative marketing campaign like during Ganesh Chaturthi, during Onam, during Daughters Day, Grandparents Day, Independence Day, etcetera, etcetera. This was led to significant rise in in footfall, an improvement of 1,800 basis points from 58% in the corresponding COVID quarter of FY 20, 76% in Q2 FY '23. Footfalls have gone from INR 3.5 lakhs to INR 4.7 lakhs in this quarter, a growth of 32%. Year-to-date, for the first half the growth of footfall is 26%. It's hardening to see that our efforts and our teams have made a tremendous response. All our parks have witnessed double-digit growth in footfall. Bangaluru 35%, Hyderabad 18%; and Kochi, 38%. Our parks are a destination for all ages. We are taking this to the next level and positioning our park for marquee events. The Kochi Park hosted our first ever sun burn festival in the city, an electronic music festival headline by globally famous DJ Nucleya. The event attracted around 3,000 people. We're also consciously placing ourselves to become a destination of choice for people who celebrate festivals. In this quarter, we celebrated a lot customers like independence Day, Navratri, Dusshera, special decorations and exclusive F&B offerings were also done for our visitors. We have a widely recognized and beloved brand, which is we are now leveraging to bring wallet share and grow our non-ticket revenue. We have exciting activities on weekends and improved merchandise has led to a 20% growth in spend per cap. Coupled with the calibrated heightened ticket prices, we've recorded a 22% increase in ARPUs. Coming to our financial performance of the quarter. We have clocked a robust growth over the pre-COVID run rate from FY '20. Revenue has increased by 62% from 40% to 66%. EBITDA has more than doubled from INR 8 crores to INR 23 crores, up 159%. We also saw EBITDA margin expand by 100 basis points from 20% to 33%. Page 3 of 19