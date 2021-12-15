Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Wong Fong Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1A1   SG1DA6000004

WONG FONG INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(1A1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Change of Name of Subsidiary

12/15/2021 | 05:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WONG FONG INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Company Registration No.: 201500186D

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CHANGE OF NAME OF SUBSIDIARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of Wong Fong Industries Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the name of the Company's subsidiary, HTMi Hotel and Tourism Management Institute Pte. Ltd., has been changed to "Educare Global Academy Pte. Ltd." with effect from 15 December 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Liew Ah Kuie

Co-Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer

15 December 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, United Overseas Bank Limited (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Lim Hoon Khiat, Director, Equity Capital Markets, who can be contacted at 80 Raffles Place, #03-03 UOB Plaza 1, Singapore 048624, telephone: +65 6533 9898.

Disclaimer

Wong Fong Industries Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 10:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WONG FONG INDUSTRIES LIMITED
09/10WONG FONG INDUSTRIES : Changes Name of Subsidiary
MT
09/06ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Proposed Acquisition of Property Located At 38 Joo Koo..
PU
08/11Singapore Shares End Lower; Wong Fong Shares Climb 8% on Surge in H1 Profit
MT
08/11WONG FONG INDUSTRIES' : Profit Soars 77% in H1; Shares Climb 8%
MT
08/10Wong Fong Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
08/06Wong Fong Industries Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/24WONG FONG INDUSTRIES : Subsidiary Gains Option to Buy Industrial Property in Singapore
MT
05/24GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Minutes of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/28Wong Fong Industries Limited Announces First and Final Tax Exempt (One-Tier) Cash Divid..
CI
04/12Wong Fong Industries Limited Declares Final Ordinary Dividend for the Year Ended Decemb..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 49,3 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
Net income 2020 2,07 M 1,52 M 1,52 M
Net cash 2020 13,1 M 9,57 M 9,57 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 2,87%
Capitalization 34,8 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 323
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart WONG FONG INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wong Fong Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ah Kuie Liew Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yi Jack Wong Chief Financial Officer
Kiew Tee Pao Independent Chairman
Yean Liew Chern Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Shanni Liu Director-Group Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WONG FONG INDUSTRIES LIMITED-1.33%25
FASTENAL COMPANY29.08%36 253
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.24.12%26 160
DIPLOMA PLC47.81%5 342
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-1.43%4 614
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.30.14%3 852