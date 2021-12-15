General Announcement::Change of Name of Subsidiary

WONG FONG INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Company Registration No.: 201500186D

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CHANGE OF NAME OF SUBSIDIARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of Wong Fong Industries Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the name of the Company's subsidiary, HTMi Hotel and Tourism Management Institute Pte. Ltd., has been changed to "Educare Global Academy Pte. Ltd." with effect from 15 December 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Liew Ah Kuie

Co-Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer

15 December 2021

