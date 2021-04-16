Log in
WONG'S KONG KING INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED    532   BMG9737M1055

WONG'S KONG KING INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(532)
Wong Kong King International : RETIREMENT OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

04/16/2021 | 04:36am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WONG'S KONG KING INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 532)

RETIREMENT OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Wong's Kong King International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr Hsu Hung Chieh ("Mr Hsu") has informed the Company that he will not be seeking re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 29 June 2021 (the "AGM") and will therefore retire as Non-executive Director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM to devote more time to his other personal engagements. He will remain as a director of Taiwan Kong King Co., Limited, a subsidiary of the Company listed in Taiwan, and a subsidiary of the Company.

Mr. Hsu confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that he is not aware of any matters relating to his retirement that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Hsu for his contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

Wong's Kong King International (Holdings) Limited

Senta Wong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Senta Wong, Mr. Edward Ying-Chun Tsui, Mr. Byron Shu-Chan Ho, Mr. Bengie Man-Hang Kwong, Mr. Vinci Wong and Mr. Victor Jui-Shum Chang; the non-executive directors are Mr. Hamed Hassan El-Abd and Mr. Hsu Hung Chieh; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Philip Wan-Chung Tse, Dr. Leung Kam Fong, Dr. Yip Wai Chun, Mr. Arnold Hin Lin Tse and Mr. Andrew Yiu Wing Lam.



WKK - Wong's Kong King Int'l (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 08:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
