  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Woodbois Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBT   GG00B4WJSD17

WOODBOIS LIMITED

(OBT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:28:36 2023-06-09 am EDT
0.4500 GBX   +8.43%
07:10aWoodbois annual revenue jumps but swings to loss
AN
02:03aEarnings Flash (WBI.L) WOODBOIS Reports FY22 Revenue $23.1M
MT
02:03aEarnings Flash (WBI.L) WOODBOIS Reports FY22 Loss $-0.04
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Woodbois annual revenue jumps but swings to loss

06/09/2023 | 07:10am EDT
Woodbois Ltd - Africa-focused forestry, timber and afforestation company - Posts revenue of USD23.1 million for 2022, up 32% from USD17.5 million in 2021. Says increased levels of production at both factories in Gabon have resulted in a revenue increase of 32% to USD23.1 million and a 69% rise in gross profit to USD5.9 million. Swings to a pretax loss of USD158,867 from a profit of USD90,702 a year earlier. Looking ahead, expects revenue in the first half of 2023 to be lower than had previously been expected after a difficult first quarter in 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Dolan says: "Our financial and operational results for 2022 clearly point to the growth potential of the group, with an [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization] for the year of USD3.3 million."

Current stock price: 0.45 pence each, up 7.2% on Friday afternoon in London.

12-month change: down 93%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.24% 462.65 Real-time Quote.0.56%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.83% 149.44 Real-time Quote.-2.74%
WOODBOIS LIMITED 8.43% 0.45 Delayed Quote.-76.94%
Financials
Sales 2022 18,7 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 9,70 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 358
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart WOODBOIS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woodbois Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOODBOIS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Paul Tiernan Dolan Chief Executive Officer
Carnel Geddes Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Paul Thomson Non-Executive Chairman
David Rothschild Independent Non-Executive Director
Hadi Ghossein Deputy Chairman & Head-Gabon Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOODBOIS LIMITED-76.94%13
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.11.62%5 480
CANFOR CORPORATION-2.72%1 870
ENVIVA INC.-78.37%852
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED24.78%619
GUANGXI FENGLIN WOOD INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD-7.78%393
