Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Woodlands Financial Services Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDFN   US9796851049

WOODLANDS FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY

(WDFN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Woodlands Bank Appoints New Board Member

12/28/2021 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Financial Services Company is pleased to welcome Jay B. Alexander to their Boards of Directors. Alexander will be joining the Boards of Directors on January 1, 2022.

Alexander was born and raised in Lycoming County and currently resides in Montoursville. After his graduation from Williamsport Area High School, he went on to pursue a career in the heavy construction industry. He was employed for several years with G.E. Logue, Inc. and HRI.

Alexander is currently the General Manager and Operator of the Wayne Township Landfill in McElhattan, PA. He is also the owner and partner of two Real Estate Companies focused on Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Recreational Outdoor properties in Northcentral Pennsylvania. He has been involved with local banks in various advisory positions for over 20 years.

In addition to becoming a Woodlands Bank Board Member, Alexander serves on the Board and Executive Committees of First Community Foundation of Pennsylvania, Advance Central PA (Central PA Workforce Development Corporation) and Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. He also is a Board Member of the Penn College Foundation and Texas Blockhouse Fish and Game Club.

 "I look forward to being involved and helping the Board, Management and the Employees of Woodlands Bank continue to grow and serve our region's financial needs. A true community bank is very important to rural communities and Woodlands Bank caters to the needs of our customers, not the needs of the bank. That gets lost with big banks. We will never forget who we are serving and will always work to solve our customers' financial problems." states Alexander.

Alexander enjoys working on his two family farms, being outdoors, camping, hunting, traveling the US and spending time with his family. He and his wife Juli have three children (Cody, Cole and Caylyn) and one granddaughter (Emery).

"I am pleased to welcome Jay Alexander to the boards of both Woodlands Financial Services Company and Woodlands Bank. His business background and his civic involvement will be very beneficial to our institution" Bob Forse, Chairman of Woodlands Bank's Board of Directors.

Woodlands Bank is a local community bank with headquarters in Williamsport, PA. Woodlands Bank offers consumer and commercial banking and trust services in both Lycoming and Clinton Counties. For more information about Woodlands Bank, please visit www.woodlandsbank.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodlands-bank-appoints-new-board-member-301449946.html

SOURCE Woodlands Financial Services Company


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about WOODLANDS FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY
08:01aWoodlands Bank Appoints New Board Member
PR
11/04Woodlands Financial Services Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
10/26Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend
PR
10/26Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Cash Dividend for the Fourth Quarter, Pa..
CI
07/27WOODLANDS FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY : Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend
PR
07/27Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend, Payable on ..
CI
04/22WOODLANDS FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY : Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend
PR
04/22Woodlands Financial Services Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on May 2..
CI
02/18Woodlands Financial Services Company Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter En..
CI
01/26Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend, Payable on ..
CI
More news