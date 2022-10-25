Advanced search
Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

10/25/2022 | 08:19am EDT
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, 2022, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTC Pink: WDFN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-eight cents per share on its common stock, payable on November 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 11, 2022. 

Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its holdings provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties.  

Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company is available at www.woodlandsbank.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodlands-financial-services-company-announces-fourth-quarter-cash-dividend-301658483.html

SOURCE Woodlands Financial Services Company


© PRNewswire 2022
