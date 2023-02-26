Australia's Woodside Energy annual profit soars more than three-fold

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd on Monday reported a more than three-fold jump in annual profit, boosted by strong liquefied natural gas pricing in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The country's top independent gas producer said underlying net profit after tax, excluding one-time charges, was $5.23 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $1.62 billion a year ago. This missed a Refinitiv Eikon estimate of $5.54 billion. (Reporting by Riya Sharma and Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Chris Reese)