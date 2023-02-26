Advanced search
    WDS   AU0000224040

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

(WDS)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:10:15 2023-02-26 pm EST
35.07 AUD   +1.36%
05:44pAustralia's Woodside Energy annual profit soars more than three-fold
RE
05:27pWoodside Energy Fiscal Year Net Profit More Than Triples
DJ
05:10pAustralia's Woodside Energy annual profit soars more than three-fold
RE
Australia's Woodside Energy annual profit soars more than three-fold

02/26/2023 | 05:44pm EST
Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd on Monday reported a more than three-fold jump in annual profit, boosted by strong liquefied natural gas pricing in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The oil and gas explorer received higher prices for its LNG as buyers from Asia and Europe looked for alternative supplies following Western sanctions on Russia. The company's average realised price nearly doubled to $116.9 per barrel of oil equivalent from a year earlier.

Woodside, which became a top-10 global independent oil and gas producer after its merger with BHP Group's petroleum arm in June last year, announced a final dividend of 144 cents per share, higher than the 105 cents per share paid a year ago.

"In what was a momentous year for Woodside," said Chief Executive Meg O'Neill, referring to the BHP merger, the company has implemented "initiatives to deliver the targeted $400 million in synergies ahead of our original schedule."

The oil and gas explorer reiterated its output forecast for fiscal 2023 at 180 million-190 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mmboe), up from its production in 2022 of 157.7 mmboe.

The country's top independent gas producer said underlying net profit after tax, excluding one-time charges, was $5.23 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $1.62 billion a year ago. This missed a Refinitiv Eikon estimate of $5.54 billion. (Reporting by Riya Sharma and Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -2.09% 44.91 Delayed Quote.0.68%
BRENT OIL 0.33% 83.09 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.77% 119.2996 Real-time Quote.-43.06%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.24% 75.98 Delayed Quote.4.69%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD 1.33% 35.07 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
WTI 0.32% 76.655 Delayed Quote.-6.08%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 676 M - -
Net income 2022 6 286 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 297 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,79x
Yield 2022 11,6%
Capitalization 44 240 M 44 240 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 684
Free-Float 99,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 23,30 $
Average target price 26,87 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meg ONeill Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graham Tiver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Daniel Kalms Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Christopher Michael Haynes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
