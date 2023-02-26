Australia's Woodside Energy annual profit soars more than three-fold

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd on Monday reported a more than three-fold jump in annual profit, boosted by strong liquefied natural gas pricing in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The oil and gas explorer received higher prices for its LNG as buyers from Asia and Europe looked for alternative supplies following Western sanctions on Russia. The company's average realised price nearly doubled to $116.9 per barrel of oil equivalent from a year earlier.

Woodside, which became a top-10 global independent oil and gas producer after its merger with BHP Group's petroleum arm in June last year, announced a final dividend of 144 cents per share, higher than the 105 cents per share paid a year ago.

"In what was a momentous year for Woodside," said Chief Executive Meg O'Neill, referring to the BHP merger, the company has implemented "initiatives to deliver the targeted $400 million in synergies ahead of our original schedule."

The oil and gas explorer reiterated its output forecast for fiscal 2023 at 180 million-190 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mmboe), up from its production in 2022 of 157.7 mmboe.

The country's top independent gas producer said underlying net profit after tax, excluding one-time charges, was $5.23 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $1.62 billion a year ago. This missed a Refinitiv Eikon estimate of $5.54 billion. (Reporting by Riya Sharma and Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Chris Reese)